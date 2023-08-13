Illinois Gov. Signs Legislation Banning Firearms Advertising - The Messenger
Illinois Gov. Signs Legislation Banning Firearms Advertising

The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act takes effect immediately

Eva Surovell
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Saturday prohibiting firearms advertising that creates a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or people who could later use the weapons illegally. 

In front of a crowd in Chicago at the annual Everytown for Gun Safety Conference, Pritzker said the law brings the gun industry in line with standards in other industries.

"Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law — and now, they won’t be able to,” Pritzker said in a statement.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Governor of Illinois, J. B. Pritzker speaks onstage at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation)
Pritzker signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons earlier this year. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation
The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, which takes effect immediately, bans the sale and distribution of high capacity magazines, marketing encouraging paramilitary or unlawful private militia activity and advertising firearms to people under 18. The law also makes it permissible for people to sue manufacturers, making Illinois the eighth state in the country to approve legislation weakening protections for firearms manufacturers or distributors. 

Pritzker also signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons earlier this year, which gun-rights advocates filed lawsuits to challenge. The Illinois Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding the ban Friday. 

