Illinois Gov. Signs Legislation Banning Firearms Advertising
The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act takes effect immediately
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Saturday prohibiting firearms advertising that creates a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or people who could later use the weapons illegally.
In front of a crowd in Chicago at the annual Everytown for Gun Safety Conference, Pritzker said the law brings the gun industry in line with standards in other industries.
"Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law — and now, they won’t be able to,” Pritzker said in a statement.
- Illinois Gov Pritzker to Sign Law Banning Gun Advertising Targeting Kids, Militants
- DeSantis Signs Law Banning Credit Card Firearm Sales Tracking
- Illinois Becomes First State to Prohibit Book Bans in Libraries
- Missouri Gov. Parson Signs Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Transgender Minors
- Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Signs Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Join Law Enforcement in the State
- Illinois Supreme Court Rules Assault Weapons Ban Constitutional
The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, which takes effect immediately, bans the sale and distribution of high capacity magazines, marketing encouraging paramilitary or unlawful private militia activity and advertising firearms to people under 18. The law also makes it permissible for people to sue manufacturers, making Illinois the eighth state in the country to approve legislation weakening protections for firearms manufacturers or distributors.
Pritzker also signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons earlier this year, which gun-rights advocates filed lawsuits to challenge. The Illinois Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding the ban Friday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics
- Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term BorrowersPolitics
- Bodycam Footage Shows Rep Ronny Jackson Cussing at Trooper Before Squabble at Texas RodeoPolitics