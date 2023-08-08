Illinois Gov Pritzker to Sign Law Banning Gun Advertising Targeting Kids, Militants

Illinois is gearing up to pass a law banning firearms advertisements that pose a public safety threat to children, militant individuals, or anyone else who may have intentions of illegally using a weapon.
Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker has pledged to sign the law. The governor also signed a ban on semi-automatic weapons earlier this year.
The law targets "stomach-turning" ads like ones for a smaller version of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with the tagline "Get ‘em One Like Yours." The maker of the weapon says that the gun is purposefully made smaller with safety features specific to younger users. Illinois Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the ads are specifically geared towards children, encouraging them to ignore the need for parental or adult supervision.
"We’ve gone after the marketing that has historically driven up the consumption by minors for those products that are harmful to them," Raoul told the Chicago Sun Times. "The firearms industry shouldn’t be immune to the standards that we put on other industries."
Advocates gun rights are arguing that the law would violate both the Second Amendment and free speech, protected under the First Amendment.
“They’re coming in the back door, attempting to bankrupt the industry by running up their legal bills while they’re playing with free money,” Todd Vandermyde, a former lobbyist in Springfield for gun-rights groups told the Sun Times.
Democratic Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, the Illinois House sponsor of the bill, has fired back at gun-right advocates opposing the bill.
"This doesn’t single out the firearm industry," Gong-Gershowitz said. "It just makes very clear that the firearm industry is also prohibited just like every other industry from engaging in unfair or deceptive sales and marketing."
The law comes as a part of Illinois' recent efforts to curb gun violence and mass shootings in the state.
