Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Signs Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Join Law Enforcement in the State
Politics
Illinois Gov JB Pritzker Signs Law Allowing Non-US Citizens to Join Law Enforcement in the State

Current federal law prohibits non-U.S. citizens from serving in the police force

Kayla Gallagher
Governor of Illinois, J. B. Pritzker speaks onstage at the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, D, has signed a bill into law that would allow non-U.S. citizens to become police officers in the state by no longer requiring citizenship as a career qualification.

"The goal of the bill is to allow DACA and permanent residents that are already able to work in the country legally to apply to become police officers," Democratic State Rep. Barbara Hernandez told Fox 32 Chicago.

"This was to help officers with shortages and give an opportunity to those working here legally for so long to apply," Hernandez added.

Individuals in the states under DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, are specifically targeted in the legislation allowing them to apply for positions in law enforcements. DACA recipients are given legal work authorization to temporary, renewable periods.

Current federal law prohibits non-U.S. citizens from serving in the police force.

The bill has drawn blowback from critics, including state Senator Chapin Rose, R, who are calling the measure a "fundamentally bad idea."

"At 5 p.m. yesterday, when no one was paying attention, Pritzker signed a bill to allow illegal immigrants to become police officers, giving non-citizens the power to arrest citizens in our state," Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller tweeted. "No sane state would allow foreign nationals to arrest their citizens, this is madness!"

The Fraternal Order of Police expressed criticism towards the bill earlier this month when it passed the Democratic-led state House.

What message does this legislation send when it allows people who do not have legal status to become the enforcers of our laws?" they said in a statement to ABC20. "This is a potential crisis of confidence in law enforcement at a time when our officers need all the public confidence they can get."

However, both Pritzker and Hernandez continue to defend the measure.

"I am tired of the right-wing twisting things," Pritzker said during a Monday press conference, defending the bill. "They put it on Facebook, they tell lies. There are people out there that think we’re just allowing anybody to become a police officer. That’s just not accurate."

The state of Illinois has been facing police shortages and in March of 2022 the Chicago Police Department reached their lowest staffing numbers in recent history causing departments to loosen recruitment credentials.

