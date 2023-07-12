Ilhan Omar Says ‘No Way in Hell’ Will She Attend Israeli President Speech to Congress (Exclusive)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a staunch advocate of Palestinian human rights and frequent Israel critic, plans to sit out the Israeli president's speech to Congress next week.

"No way in hell," Omar said to The Messenger when asked if she plans to attend Israeli President Isaac Herzog's scheduled speech to Congress on July 19. "I didn't even know he was coming."

Omar, the first Somali American in Congress, has consistently spoken up about the treatment of Palestinians, including bashing the "rampage" of Israeli settlers when violence broke out in the West Bank earlier this year.

Some of her comments on Israel have landed her in hot water with both Republicans and Democrats. She apologized in 2019 when she was accused of using antisemitic tropes when she suggested American support for Israel was due to political donations from a pro-Israel lobbying group.

House Republicans voted to expel Omar, a Black Muslim woman, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in February, citing concerns over her past comments about Israel. Despite rebuking her for past comments about Israel, Democrats stood by Omar when the GOP moved to expel her from the committee, arguing it was political revenge.

It is not the first time Omar will skip a joint address to Congress by a world leader — a number of House progressives, including Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., boycotted a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

It was unclear whether more progressives would join Omar in skipping Herzog's speech next week.