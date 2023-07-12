Ilhan Omar Says ‘No Way in Hell’ Will She Attend Israeli President Speech to Congress (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Ilhan Omar Says ‘No Way in Hell’ Will She Attend Israeli President Speech to Congress (Exclusive)

Omar has been a frequent critic of Israel and advocate for Palestinian human rights

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a staunch advocate of Palestinian human rights and frequent Israel critic, plans to sit out the Israeli president's speech to Congress next week.

"No way in hell," Omar said to The Messenger when asked if she plans to attend Israeli President Isaac Herzog's scheduled speech to Congress on July 19. "I didn't even know he was coming."

Omar, the first Somali American in Congress, has consistently spoken up about the treatment of Palestinians, including bashing the "rampage" of Israeli settlers when violence broke out in the West Bank earlier this year.

Some of her comments on Israel have landed her in hot water with both Republicans and Democrats. She apologized in 2019 when she was accused of using antisemitic tropes when she suggested American support for Israel was due to political donations from a pro-Israel lobbying group.

Read More

House Republicans voted to expel Omar, a Black Muslim woman, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in February, citing concerns over her past comments about Israel. Despite rebuking her for past comments about Israel, Democrats stood by Omar when the GOP moved to expel her from the committee, arguing it was political revenge.

It is not the first time Omar will skip a joint address to Congress by a world leader — a number of House progressives, including Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., boycotted a speech by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

It was unclear whether more progressives would join Omar in skipping Herzog's speech next week.

US Representative Ilhan Omar outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 18, 2023.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.