Idea for Rio Grande Buoy Barrier Originated in Trump Administration: Report

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
The buoys that Texas’ government put in the Rio Grande to block the southern border were the brainchild of the Trump administration, according to a new report.
Three officials from the Trump administration told NBC News that the idea to block the Mexico-America border that runs along the Rio Grande was explored in 2020, with plans for it being abandoned over concerns it might violate a treaty with Mexico.
The plan was ultimately put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration, which is now being sued by the federal government.
President Joe Biden’s administration has charged that the buoy barrier violates federal law regarding regulation of U.S. waterways.
Read More
- Greg Abbott’s Rio Grande Buoys Will Cause ‘Irreparable Harm’ to Local Business: Lawsuit
- Body Found Lodged in Inflatable Barrier Installed by Texas at the Border in the Rio Grande
- Mexican President Blasts ‘Inhumane’ Floating Rio Grande Border Barrier After Bodies Found
- Mexico Files Complaint Over Gov. Abbott’s Makeshift Floating ‘Border’ in Rio Grande
- Justice Department Demands Removal of Texas’ Rio Grande Blockade
- Justice Department Sues Texas Over Floating Barriers in Rio Grande
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics