Idea for Rio Grande Buoy Barrier Originated in Trump Administration: Report

The buoys that Texas’ government put in the Rio Grande to block the southern border were the brainchild of the Trump administration, according to a new report.

Three officials from the Trump administration told NBC News that the idea to block the Mexico-America border that runs along the Rio Grande was explored in 2020, with plans for it being abandoned over concerns it might violate a treaty with Mexico.

The plan was ultimately put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration, which is now being sued by the federal government.

President Joe Biden’s administration has charged that the buoy barrier violates federal law regarding regulation of U.S. waterways.