Idaho Sued Over Parental Consent Abortion Law

Multiple advocacy groups have filed suit against Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, R, over an abortion law related to transporting minors for care.
Idaho was one of a number of states to enforce new abortion restrictions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. In March, the state passed legislation making adults who help a minor access an abortion or medication that induces an abortion to be criminally liable.
An adult could still be held liable even with a parent's permission. Providing travel or money for such travel could be considered "abortion trafficking" under the law, which took effect in May.
In the lawsuit, first reported by Idaho Capital Sun, the groups argue it is too vague and ask for an injunction on the enforcing the law until the case ends. The lawsuit states the law could lead to "arbitrary enforcement" and accused it of infringing on basic rights.
Idaho has a near-ban on abortions, but is surrounded by states that do provide the service.
The groups behind the suit challenging Idaho's restrictions are Indigenous Idaho Alliance and Northwest Abortion Access Fund, as well as attorney Lourdes Matsumoto.
