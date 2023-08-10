Idaho Professors File Lawsuit Challenging No Public Funds for Abortion Act - The Messenger
Idaho Professors File Lawsuit Challenging No Public Funds for Abortion Act

The suit contends the law violates First Amendment rights

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Abortion advocates protesting new restrictions in Idaho.Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Six Idaho professors and two teachers' unions, the Idaho Federation of Teachers and the University of Idaho Faculty Federation, filed a lawsuit this week in the U.S. District Court for Idaho, challenging the No Public Funds for Abortion Act (NPFAA).

The lawsuit asserts that the law, which makes it a crime to use public funds to “promote abortion” or “counsel in favor of abortion,” is a violation of their First Amendment Right to academic speech. And those who violate this law can be charged with the misuse of public money, and may also be fired or fined. 

The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction on the law. 

The plaintiffs, who are being represented by the ACLU of Idaho, Professor Seth Kreimer, and the law firm Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne, argue that through the implementation of NPFAA, “the Idaho legislature has placed a ‘strait jacket upon the intellectual leaders of the State’s public universities.” 

According to the lawsuit, NPFAA violates the First Amendment rights in public Idaho universities because it restricts academic speech. The law, per the ACLU, is also “unconstitutionally vague” under the Due Process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, restricting vague language. More specifically, the plaintiffs say that the law doesn’t define what it means to “promote abortion” or “counsel in favor of abortion.”

“Our clients have been forced to censor their teaching and scholarship about abortion or risk imprisonment, loss of livelihood, and financial ruin,” senior staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project Scarlett Kim said in a statement. “This impossible choice is both outrageous and unconstitutional, and runs fundamentally counter to the Supreme Court’s declaration over 50 years ago that imposing ‘any straight jacket upon the intellectual leaders in our colleges’ would ‘imperil’ the very ‘future of our nation.’”

Blaine Conzatti, President of The Idaho Family Policy Center, a conservative Christian anti-abortion policy organization that helped craft the law, called the lawsuit a “baseless legal challenge.”

“The First and Fourteenth amendments to the U.S. Constitution do not provide carte blanche legal protections for higher education faculty to advocate or engage in criminal behavior on the taxpayer's dime,” he said. “The 'No Public Funds For Abortion Act' does not infringe on constitutionally protected academic speech, including classroom discussion on topics related to abortion."

