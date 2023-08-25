‘I Ain’t Sayin’ She’s a Vote Rigger:’ MAGA Goes Wild for AI Trump Rap Attacking Georgia Prosecutor

First Donald Trump turned his Thursday jail booking into a campaign-style motorcade spectacle.

Then, he made his mugshot a show of defiance and a fundraising opportunity.

On Friday morning, his allies opened up a new front in attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in an effort to transform her election crimes case against him an advantage: an Artificial Intelligence rap video of Trump’s voice set to the tune of the smash hit “Gold Digger” by his one-time ally, Kanye West.

“Now I ain’t sayin’ she’s a vote rigger. But Fatty only make me lead bigger,” the dancing AI Trump raps in the repurposed video, insulting Willis and, later, advancing the unfounded rumor she had an inappropriate relationship with another rapper, YSL Mondo, who was once one of her clients when she was a criminal defense attorney.

Willis called the accusation “derogatory and false” when the Trump campaign made a variant on the claim in an ad, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Spokespeople for Kanye West, now known as Ye, could not be reached. The two grew estranged after the rapper, who is Black, brought a white supremacist to dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in November, embarrassing the former president under a crush of negative publicity. Ye said he was mulling a presidential bid.

A window into the confluence of politics, crime and entertainment that is the Trump campaign for president, the new video further contextualizes what a Trump adviser told The Messenger after his indictment Thursday: “Trump is campaigning in gangster rap.”

The video was produced by a group of Trump supporters and posted on a conservative podcaster’s social media feed, was posted Friday morning by longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Perhaps the funniest thing I have ever seen......#Trump2024,” Stone wrote, thereby further injecting the video further into the MAGA blood stream and increasing the likelihood it will be seen by Trump and possibly shared by him.

Trump’s attacks on the four prosecutors who have charged him in separate cases have alarmed critics, legal analysts and pundits who say he it’s likely he’ll get censored under a judicial gag order. One of his social media posts was flagged as problematic by special prosecutor Jack Smith, who has charged Trump in two separate federal cases involving his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

While a recent spate of polls suggest Trump is doing better than expected with Black voters and President Joe Biden is showing signs of weakness with them, Trump’s attacks against Willis have outraged Black leaders in the swing state and will only help Biden.

“How often do you see an old racist wealthy white man brought to justice?” the Rev. Amber Lowe-Woodfork, a civil rights activist and pastor at West Mitchell Street Church, said. “You have to put Fani Willis in the hall of fame, in the tradition of the civil rights movement and protecting the black vote.”