Politics
Hurricane Katrina FEMA Administrator: Government Response in Maui 'Infuriating'

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that the president will be flying to Maui next week

Published
Mariana Labbate
Michael Brown, who was a FEMA director during Hurricane Katrina under former President George W. Bush's administration, called the White House's response to the wildfires in Maui "infuriating."

Brown said, during an interview with NewsNation, the current administration should be working to establish a command post on Maui, and asking the Hawaii government what they need, rather than making travel plans. "Now, the FEMA director should already know this."

"The other thing that is driving me nuts is, you've got to be on the ground in order to actually manage a disaster," Brown said. "You have got to be in the middle of the disaster because things go wrong."

In an aerial view, a 150 year-old Banyan tree is seen scorched on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Arborist Steve Nimz and his crew found live tissue on all the main trunks of the Lahaina Banyan tree, as well as sap.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The former FEMA director also said that it is fair to compare Hurricane Katrina and the way the Bush administration handled it to the wildfires in Maui and the Biden administration "on so many levels."

"President Biden blow off reporters sitting at the beach, it does remind me of calling President Bush at the time and saying 'I need you to land in Baton Rouge, I need you to use that bully pulpit so that the entire cabinet knows that this is full on, this is everybody.' "

The White House announced on Wednesday that the president will visit Maui next week, on Monday.

