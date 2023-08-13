Hurd Says Trump Is Running for President to ‘Stay Out of Prison’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Hurd Says Trump Is Running for President to ‘Stay Out of Prison’

Hurd has said he would not sign a loyalty pledge to support Trump, a requirement to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debate

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

GOP presidential hopeful Will Hurd said he believes former President Donald Trump is running for president to “stay out of prison” while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.  

When the former Texas congressman was asked about the several legal battles the former president is facing while seeking the GOP nomination, Hurd criticized Trump for running for his own personal interests. 

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again — he’s running for president to stay out of prison,” said Hurd, who is barely registering in the GOP presidential polls. 

Hurd has said he would not sign a loyalty pledge to support Trump, which is required to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debate. To qualify, candidates must sign the loyalty pledge and meet polling and fundraising benchmarks, which Hurd has not yet reached. 

Read More

Hurd also responded to news that a fourth indictment may be presented soon related to the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. 

The former Texas congressman has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.Scott Olson/Getty Images

“This is an example about how this is not about the First Amendment — this is about the president trying to overturn the election,” Hurd said. 

Trump and his attorneys have countered that the charges he is facing in Washington, D.C. for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election are protected as political speech under the First Amendment. While the indictment notes the former president's right to free speech, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.