Hurd Says Trump Is Running for President to ‘Stay Out of Prison’

GOP presidential hopeful Will Hurd said he believes former President Donald Trump is running for president to “stay out of prison” while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

When the former Texas congressman was asked about the several legal battles the former president is facing while seeking the GOP nomination, Hurd criticized Trump for running for his own personal interests.

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again — he’s running for president to stay out of prison,” said Hurd, who is barely registering in the GOP presidential polls.

Hurd has said he would not sign a loyalty pledge to support Trump, which is required to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debate. To qualify, candidates must sign the loyalty pledge and meet polling and fundraising benchmarks, which Hurd has not yet reached.

Hurd also responded to news that a fourth indictment may be presented soon related to the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The former Texas congressman has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“This is an example about how this is not about the First Amendment — this is about the president trying to overturn the election,” Hurd said.

Trump and his attorneys have countered that the charges he is facing in Washington, D.C. for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election are protected as political speech under the First Amendment. While the indictment notes the former president's right to free speech, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.