Hurd Says Trump Is Running for President to ‘Stay Out of Prison’
Hurd has said he would not sign a loyalty pledge to support Trump, a requirement to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debate
GOP presidential hopeful Will Hurd said he believes former President Donald Trump is running for president to “stay out of prison” while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.
When the former Texas congressman was asked about the several legal battles the former president is facing while seeking the GOP nomination, Hurd criticized Trump for running for his own personal interests.
“Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again — he’s running for president to stay out of prison,” said Hurd, who is barely registering in the GOP presidential polls.
Hurd has said he would not sign a loyalty pledge to support Trump, which is required to participate in the upcoming GOP presidential debate. To qualify, candidates must sign the loyalty pledge and meet polling and fundraising benchmarks, which Hurd has not yet reached.
- 2024 Candidate Will Hurd Reacts to GOP Crowd Booing Him Over Trump Criticism: ‘What I Was Saying Was the Truth’
- GOP Candidate Will Hurd Booed In Iowa Over Trump Legal Criticism
- Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd Announces 2024 GOP Presidential Bid
- Could Trump Go to Prison? It’s Not Out of the Question
- Will Hurd: 2016 and 2022 Showed Polling ‘Doesn’t Necessarily Articulate’ the Voting Populace
Hurd also responded to news that a fourth indictment may be presented soon related to the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
“This is an example about how this is not about the First Amendment — this is about the president trying to overturn the election,” Hurd said.
Trump and his attorneys have countered that the charges he is facing in Washington, D.C. for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election are protected as political speech under the First Amendment. While the indictment notes the former president's right to free speech, the charges accuse the former president of a conspiracy to commit crimes — including conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics