Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Wednesday deposed the Delaware computer repair shop owner who claims that the president's son abandoned a laptop in 2019, the contents of which were later made public, according to Axios.
The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, previously sued Hunter Biden, CNN and others for defamation in January. Hunter Biden's team countersued in March, arguing that the shop owner invaded his privacy after sharing his personal data, including sensitive photos and financial documents.
The deposition is part of Hunter Biden's countersuit.
The move comes as Biden recently reworked his legal team strategy, aiming to be more aggressive in its tactics, the publication previously reported.
His previous legal team for the most part did not publicly respond to media reports relating to the laptop scandal.
