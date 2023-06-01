The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    WASHINGTON, DC APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USAs Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA) Paul Morigi/Getty Images

    Hunter Biden’s lawyer on Wednesday deposed the Delaware computer repair shop owner who claims that the president's son abandoned a laptop in 2019, the contents of which were later made public, according to Axios.

    The shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, previously sued Hunter Biden, CNN and others for defamation in January. Hunter Biden's team countersued in March, arguing that the shop owner invaded his privacy after sharing his personal data, including sensitive photos and financial documents.

    The deposition is part of Hunter Biden's countersuit.

    The move comes as Biden recently reworked his legal team strategy, aiming to be more aggressive in its tactics, the publication previously reported.

    His previous legal team for the most part did not publicly respond to media reports relating to the laptop scandal.

