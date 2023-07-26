Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Could Face Possible Sanctions in Criminal Tax Case After Being Accused of Lying

Hunter Biden's legal team has been threatened with sanctions after the presiding judge in his criminal tax case learned they may have avoided proper court procedure to remove information about the IRS whistleblowers from the docket, Fox News reported.
Biden's counsel, accused of lying to the clerk's office, were given until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain to Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika what happened.
A lawyer from Biden's team, allegedly "misrepresented" her identity while urging the clerk's office to remove amicus materials from the docket and seal them.
"The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk's Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information," the order read.
- IRS Whistleblowers to Testify On Hunter Biden Criminal Tax Probe
- Hunter Biden’s 7% Solution: Using Addiction to Excuse Accusations
- Hunter Biden Hearing’s Surprise Twists: Foreign Income Sources, Third-Party Tax Help and More Possible Charges
- Hunter Biden’s Problems Are Now Joe Biden’s Problems
- Why Hunter Biden is No Joe Citizen
In response, Biden's legal counsel chalked it up to a "misunderstanding," according to a letter, obtained by Fox News.
"The matter under consideration appears to stem from an unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication between a staff member at our firm and employees of the Court," the lawyers' responded. "We have no idea how the misunderstanding occurred, but our understanding is there was no misrepresentation."
On Wednesday, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal taxes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics