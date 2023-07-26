Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Could Face Possible Sanctions in Criminal Tax Case After Being Accused of Lying - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Could Face Possible Sanctions in Criminal Tax Case After Being Accused of Lying

On Wednesday, the First Son is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal taxes

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on July 4, 2023.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter Biden's legal team has been threatened with sanctions after the presiding judge in his criminal tax case learned they may have avoided proper court procedure to remove information about the IRS whistleblowers from the docket, Fox News reported.

Biden's counsel, accused of lying to the clerk's office, were given until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain to Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika what happened.

A lawyer from Biden's team, allegedly "misrepresented" her identity while urging the clerk's office to remove amicus materials from the docket and seal them.

"The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk's Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information," the order read.

Read More

In response, Biden's legal counsel chalked it up to a "misunderstanding," according to a letter, obtained by Fox News.

"The matter under consideration appears to stem from an unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication between a staff member at our firm and employees of the Court," the lawyers' responded. "We have no idea how the misunderstanding occurred, but our understanding is there was no misrepresentation."

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal taxes.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.