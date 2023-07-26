Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Could Face Possible Sanctions in Criminal Tax Case After Being Accused of Lying

Hunter Biden's legal team has been threatened with sanctions after the presiding judge in his criminal tax case learned they may have avoided proper court procedure to remove information about the IRS whistleblowers from the docket, Fox News reported.

Biden's counsel, accused of lying to the clerk's office, were given until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain to Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika what happened.

A lawyer from Biden's team, allegedly "misrepresented" her identity while urging the clerk's office to remove amicus materials from the docket and seal them.

"The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk's Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information," the order read.

In response, Biden's legal counsel chalked it up to a "misunderstanding," according to a letter, obtained by Fox News.

"The matter under consideration appears to stem from an unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication between a staff member at our firm and employees of the Court," the lawyers' responded. "We have no idea how the misunderstanding occurred, but our understanding is there was no misrepresentation."

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal taxes.