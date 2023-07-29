Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contains Foreign Business Contracts, Agreements: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contains Foreign Business Contracts, Agreements: Report

The laptop reportedly contains hundreds of documents and thousands of emails, but because none of the files were downloaded, investigators can't open them

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Hunter Biden's laptop, which was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware, houses hundreds of contracts and agreements detailing his deals with foreign business partners, some of which may hold potential implications for his father, the New York Post reported, attributing sources familiar with the first son.

The laptop reportedly contains hundreds of documents and thousands of emails, but because none of the files were downloaded onto the device, investigating authorities are unable to review their contents.

Based on testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, the House Oversight Committee alleges that Biden and his family made millions of dollars from foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.Mark Makela/Getty Images
Read More

Concerns over the laptop and its content first arose in 2020, when the New York Post unveiled an email revealing a meeting between a Ukrainian business executive, the first son, and President Joe Biden.

The president maintains that he has never spoken to his son about any of his foreign business dealings.

 Devon Archer who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, with the first son is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday where he is expected to discuss phone calls the first son arranged between his father and business partners on dozens of occasions.

Archer is under high consideration by the oversight committee as a potential impeachment witness, should the Republican Party decide they want to pursue impeachment for President Biden, sources familiar with the committee told the New York Post.

The New York Post reported that Biden's ties to Burisma are detailed in agreements on the laptop that cannot be opened on the hard drive.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.