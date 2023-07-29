Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contains Foreign Business Contracts, Agreements: Report
Hunter Biden's laptop, which was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware, houses hundreds of contracts and agreements detailing his deals with foreign business partners, some of which may hold potential implications for his father, the New York Post reported, attributing sources familiar with the first son.
The laptop reportedly contains hundreds of documents and thousands of emails, but because none of the files were downloaded onto the device, investigating authorities are unable to review their contents.
Based on testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, the House Oversight Committee alleges that Biden and his family made millions of dollars from foreign business dealings.
Concerns over the laptop and its content first arose in 2020, when the New York Post unveiled an email revealing a meeting between a Ukrainian business executive, the first son, and President Joe Biden.
The president maintains that he has never spoken to his son about any of his foreign business dealings.
Devon Archer who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, with the first son is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday where he is expected to discuss phone calls the first son arranged between his father and business partners on dozens of occasions.
Archer is under high consideration by the oversight committee as a potential impeachment witness, should the Republican Party decide they want to pursue impeachment for President Biden, sources familiar with the committee told the New York Post.
The New York Post reported that Biden's ties to Burisma are detailed in agreements on the laptop that cannot be opened on the hard drive.
