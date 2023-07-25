Hunter Biden’s Gallery Sold His Art to Democratic Donor Named to a Prestigious Commission by Joe Biden

Hunter Biden’s gallery in 2021 sold his art to several buyers at a steep price - one of whom was a Democratic donor that was named to an arts commission by his father, President Joe Biden.

Business Insider is reporting that Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real-estate investor and philanthropist, is one of the buyers. Hirsh Naftali donated $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year.

Naftali was later appointed by President Joe Biden to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.

It is unclear when she bought the artwork in question or how much she bought it for.

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on July 4, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the White House saying the youngest son of the president’s team had a vetting process for buyers and their identities were unknown to Hunter himself, Hunter did, in fact, learn the identities of the buyers.

A Biden administration official told Insider that Naftali was recommended for the position by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and that she did not buy her way into the job through Hunter’s art.