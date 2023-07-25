Hunter Biden’s Gallery Sold His Art to Democratic Donor Named to a Prestigious Commission by Joe Biden
Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, one of the buyers, donated $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year
Hunter Biden’s gallery in 2021 sold his art to several buyers at a steep price - one of whom was a Democratic donor that was named to an arts commission by his father, President Joe Biden.
Business Insider is reporting that Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles real-estate investor and philanthropist, is one of the buyers. Hirsh Naftali donated $13,414 to the Biden campaign and $29,700 to the Democratic National Campaign Committee this year.
Naftali was later appointed by President Joe Biden to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad in July 2022.
It is unclear when she bought the artwork in question or how much she bought it for.
Despite the White House saying the youngest son of the president’s team had a vetting process for buyers and their identities were unknown to Hunter himself, Hunter did, in fact, learn the identities of the buyers.
A Biden administration official told Insider that Naftali was recommended for the position by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and that she did not buy her way into the job through Hunter’s art.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics