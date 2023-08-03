Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner Says Biden Son Traded on Biden Brand, ‘I Think’

A House panel investigating the Biden family on Thursday released the transcript of its interview with Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer, who said the Biden son traded on his father's name.

The 140-page transcript released by the House Oversight Committee confirms what lawmakers who attended the closed-door Monday interview said Archer testified to, but it also provides some additional context.

For example, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told reporters Monday that Archer said Burisma, the Ukranian energy firm where he and Hunter Biden both served on the board, "would have gone out of business sooner if the Biden brand had not been invoked."

Archer did say something along those lines, but he noted that it was his personal speculation, not based on any specific evidence.

"My only thought is that I think Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the brand attached to it," Archer said, according to the newly released transcript. "That's my, like, only honest opinion. But I have no basis for any — never heard any conversations."

Under questioning from Biggs in the interview, Archer said it is "fair to say" his references to the Biden brand primarily invoke Joe Biden, who was vice president for some of the time his son was involved with Burisma.

"I don't think about it as, you know, Joe directly, but it's fair," he said. "That's fair to say. Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand."

Archer waffled about the meaning of the "brand" under further questioning, saying it was about more than access to Joe Biden but, rather, to all of Washington, D.C. He also clarified that his speculative comment about Burisma going out of business was about Hunter Biden serving on the board.

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, arrives for closed-door testimony with the House Oversight Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The transcript also confirms that Archer testified that Hunter Biden either put his father on speakerphone or referenced him being on the phone during meetings with business associates roughly 20 times over a 10-year period.

"I think it was, you know, a signal that, you know, they respected and thought was of value," Archer said.

The transcript also references a 2014 dinner Hunter Biden and Archer had with business associates that Joe Biden, then the vice president, attended.

"I don't remember the conversation," Archer said. "I just remember that he was — he came to dinner, and we ate and kind of talked about the world, I guess, and the weather, and then everybody — everybody left."

Republicans sought to highlight aspects of the Archer transcript they found damning, like references to wire transfers attendees of that 2014 dinner made to various Hunter Biden companies.

Democrats, meanwhile, were quick to use the transcript to reiterate their belief that Republicans have no evidence connecting President Joe Biden to any wrongdoing.

White House spokesman Ian Sams tweeted that the Archer transcript "confirms President Biden was not involved in his son’s business."

He highlighted a section of the transcript in which Archer, under questioning, said he has no evidence that the U.S. government ever took action to benefit Hunter Biden or Burisma. Then asked whether he had knowledge of Joe Biden having any involvement with Burisma, Archer said, "No — not direct, no."

House Oversight ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in a statement that the transcript shows Archer repeatedly explaining "he was not aware of President Biden ever discussing Hunter Biden’s business."

"Instead, Devon Archer described how Hunter Biden sold the ‘illusion’ of access to his father—access he never actually provided," he said.

Raskin accused Republicans of trying to "distort, twist, and manipulate the facts presented by their own witness just to keep fueling the far-right media’s obsession with fabricating wrongdoing by President Biden."

He called that "a desperate effort to distract from Donald Trump’s third indictment."

The Archer transcript was released on the morning of the same day Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on four felony charges related to his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

In addition to the transcript, the committee released 24 pages of documents that were referenced during Archer's interview.