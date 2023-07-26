Hunter Biden’s DOJ Plea Deal Appears to Fall Apart

Hunter Biden’s guilty plea appeared on Wednesday to be on the verge of falling apart after a federal judge raised questions about the deal cut between the son of President Joe Biden and Justice Department prosecutors, according to a CNN report.

It’s still unclear exactly what’s next in the case involving Hunter Biden, who had arrived in the federal courthouse in Wilmington with his attorneys intending to enter a guilty plea on two federal tax misdemeanors and an agreement to enter a diversion program stemming from a firearms felony.

But that plan ran into trouble during the court hearing when U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, raised questions about the overall deal between the attorneys for DOJ and Hunter Biden.

No cameras or electronic equipment are allowed in the Wilmington federal building, leaving the public with sporadic reports from the cable network journalists who are racing out of the courthouse to share updates during the ongoing proceedings.

According to CNN, Hunter Biden during an early phase of the session told Noreika he was planning to plead guilty. The 53-year old artist and businessman also acknowledged he had been in and out of patient treatments "over the course of 20 years" and had been sober from both alcohol and drugs since June 2019.

Hunter Biden (2nd L), son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 26, 2023, to attend a change of plea hearing. Hunter Biden faces two misdemeanor charges for failure to pay taxes. The hearing is also expected to address an agreement between federal prosecutors and Biden to avoid prosecution for a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm. RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

Noreika also pressed the lawyers for DOJ and Hunter Biden to spell out how the drug and gun charges interconnected. She recessed the hearing at one point while the attorneys met in a side conference, raising the prospect that the entire deal was in jeopardy, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden's intention of entering a guilty plea is the result of a years-long federal investigation into the president's oldest surviving son led by David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, who is also a Trump appointee.

The tax charges stem from findings that Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in 2017 and 2018 and failed to pay the income tax due for either year “despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year,” Weiss said in a statement last month.

Biden is also accused of possessing a Colt Cobra revolver from Oct. 12 to 23, 2018 while “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance,” according to a felony information document filed by federal prosecutors.

The federal pretrial diversion program is designed to “divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and services,” according to the Department of Justice.

Defendants successfully complete rehabilitation, drug treatment or other programs as part of pretrial diversion may be eligible for case outcomes “including the declination of charges, dismissal or reduction of charges, or a more favorable recommendation at sentencing,” according to DOJ.

There is currently no indication in public court filings that President Joe Biden is involved in either the tax or the firearms offenses that his adult son is accused of.

However, the criminal proceedings have been watched closely from Capitol Hill, where Republican leaders have said they believe Hunter Biden has received special treatment in the case.

“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said of Hunter Biden’s plea deal last month. “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”

In advance of Wednesday’s proceedings, outside groups asked Norieka to either delay or reject Hunter Biden’s plea agreement in last-minute filings in Delaware federal court.

The right-leaning Heritage Foundation on Tuesday filed an amicus brief in the criminal docket citing “grave concerns” about the case and suggesting that Noreika should delay acceptance of the plea agreement.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., also filed an amicus brief arguing against the plea deal, which led to a flurry of last minute arguments and finger-pointing Tuesday after an administrative staff member of a law firm representing Hunter Biden asked for some of the filings to be sealed.

After Noreika entered an order saying the law firm staffer “misrepresented her identity” and ordered the firm to explain why they should not be sanctioned, the firm said in a filing late Tuesday night that it was due to a misunderstanding.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Hunter Biden could have faced a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge, Weiss said in a statement last month. It is common practice in criminal cases for prosecutors to agree to seek a reduction in a defendant's punishment in exchange for a guilty plea.

While Hunter Biden’s legal team has said they believe the plea agreement marks the end of the federal probe into the president’s son, Weiss has said on multiple occasions recently that his investigative work concerning Hunter Biden is not yet formally closed.

Weiss’ June 20 statement announcing charges against Hunter Biden ended with: “The investigation is ongoing.”

In a July 10 letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Weiss said he could not answer questions concerning allegations of a Ukrainian bribery scheme involving Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden because the questions “relate to an ongoing investigation.”

Weiss was responding to an inquiry from Graham regarding an FD-1023 form, which is a document used by FBI special agents to record unverified raw information from informants.

This is a developing story and will be updated.