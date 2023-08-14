Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Say He Still Plans to Abide by Terms of ‘Diversion Agreement’

Hunter Biden’s attorneys in a late Sunday filing said he still plans to abide by the terms of the diversion agreement in a response to special counsel David Weiss’ motion to put the plea deal previously reached between the two groups on permanent hold.
“The Defendant intends to abide by the terms of the Diversion Agreement that was executed at the July 26 hearing by the Defendant, his counsel, and the United States, and concurs with the statements the Government made during the July 26 hearing,” the filing reads.
The response comes after federal prosecutors said the deal previously reached between the groups had reached an “impasse” late last week. Weiss, who has led the five-year investigation into Biden, on Friday was elevated to special counsel status by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
"The parties are at an impasse and are not in agreement on either a plea agreement or a diversion agreement," DOJ lawyers wrote in their motion requesting that the deal be on permanent hold.
Biden is facing charges for tax evasion and firearm possession. Previously, Biden had reached a plea deal with prosecutors that would have permitted him to enter into a pre-trial diversion program and avoid significant prison time — but that plea deal later appeared to fall apart after U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered both groups to renegotiate the deal so Biden does not receive broad immunity in business dealings.
A pretrial diversion program is designed to “divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and services,” according to the Department of Justice.
