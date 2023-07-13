Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sends Trump a Cease-And-Desist Letter and Warns Ex-President his Remarks Can Lead to Violence 

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Thursday night sent Donald Trump’s legal team a cease-and-desist letter regarding the former president's social media posts.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for the president's son, wrote in the letter obtained by ABC News that Trump's online rhetoric "could lead to [Hunter Biden's] or his family’s injury."

"We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop," added Lowell, a prominent Washington-based defense attorney who previously represented Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of 2016 election interference.

Lowell also cited past examples of the former president’s remarks that spurred violence, most notably the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hunter Biden, 53, has been the subject of fiery comments from the former president over his addiction and alleged ties to corruption while on the board of Burisma Holdings, an energy exploration and production company in Ukraine.

He is scheduled to plead guilty later this month in federal court to two federal counts in connection with a DOJ investigation into his personal taxes while avoiding prosecution for a gun purchase if he meets certain pre-trial conditions.