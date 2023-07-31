Hunter Biden Told Business Partner They’d Get the ‘Last Laugh’ After Thrown Out Conviction: Report

Hunter Biden told a business partner testifying before the House Oversight Committee they'd get the "last laugh" after the partner's conviction was thrown out, according to 2018 text messages.

Fox News Digital reviewed the text messages ahead of Hunter Biden's partner Devon Archer testifying before Congress on Monday about his past business dealings with the president's son.

In November 2018, Archer allegedly told Biden his conviction was "thrown out," and the president's son excitedly responded.

"Thank f---ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward," he said.

He went on to say "we'll have the last laugh" and appeared to refer to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers," according to the report.

Archer had been convicted in connection with the fraudulent sale of tribal bonds, but a judge in Manhattan found in 2018 that it was not shown Archer knew the bonds were fraudulent or that he benefitted from the sale.

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on July 4, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The conviction was later held up and he was sentenced to a year in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

A DOJ letter asking Archer to surrender for his prison sentence that was sent ahead of his Congressional testimony was used by some Republican lawmakers to claim the Justice Department was attempting to silence the witness. Archer and his lawyer, however, denied this.

"To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation. In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators," Archer's lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, said.

Archer worked with Hunter Biden for years, serving on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings and co-founding an investment group with him.

Republican lawmakers have accused the president of being more involved in his son's foreign business dealings than he's let on.