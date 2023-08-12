‘Biden on the Defensive’: Experts See Political Risks for President in New Special Counsel Investigating His Son

Our expert panel scored the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe a 5.7 out of 10.

What happened?

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss as a new special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation.

The context:

Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee who has been kept in his job into the Biden administration, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019 under the auspices of his role as a U.S. attorney in Delaware. He asked Garland for the special counsel appointment on Tuesday, prompting the attorney general to make the move public a few days later.

Within minutes of Weiss' appointment on Friday, prosecutors notified a federal judge in Delaware that they are shelving a plea deal previously reached with Hunter Biden on federal income tax and firearm possession charges because "the parties are at an impasse." That agreement had already appeared to be on the verge of crumbling after a contentious three-hour hearing at the end of July where U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika poked holes in its rationale.

What are the experts saying?

The notion of a special counsel is becoming meaningless. Voters likely hear 'corruption and fraud' as soon as the position is announced, rather than associate such an appointment with law, order, or equal justice. Sam Martin, scholar of public address and political communication, <em>Boise State</em> University

It is the withdrawal of the plea agreement that matters, not giving the title of special counsel to Weiss. My guess is that this is necessitated by the fact that without Hunter’s consent, the tax charges can’t be filed in Delaware where Weiss is the USAttorney. He will have to file in the district where Hunter lived when he filed his returns. Giving Weiss the title of special counsel will facilitate his authority to represent the government in other districts. William Jeffress, defense attorney who represented former president Richard Nixon after his presidency

After years of blithely ignoring the necessity of a Special Counsel under the statute, Garland named the guy who did nothing, is totally in the bag for Biden, failed to insist on a statute of limitations waiver, let the statute of limitations run on the two largest years of evasion (in excess of $4.2 million), authorized the most embarrassing sweetheart deal in the history of the tax division and wants to be able to find a job in Delaware once he leaves the government. A bagman by any other name can apparently be Special Counsel when misconduct surfaces and actual evidence ($20 million+ to multiple Bidens) comes to light—despite, not because of, his alleged investigation. Needed a lawman or woman—not someone who already surrendered. Cynical and abhorrent in the extreme. Ty Cobb, former Trump White House attorney

Garland defuses charges that the prosecution of Trump is politically motivated by emphasizing fairness and accountability. It is hard to assess whether this hurts Biden (hovers over the 2024 campaign) or helps (takes the air out of any political argument because a Trump-appointed lawyer is the special counsel). Susan Liebell, political science professor, Saint Joseph's University

Bait for the right wing media machine...but it might make the investigation more opaque and less usable by the GOP. Rick Wilson, co-founder, The Lincoln Project and longtime political strategist

It shows an effort on the part of DOJ to distance themselves from the investigation. It also shows that Hunter Biden’s lawyers were correct to inquire and make sure that the plea deal was in fact a global resolution of all the matters which were pending against their client. While it will extend the investigation and might result in additional charges, they will in the end, have a true global resolution. In addition, a recent 5th Circuit Court of appeals decisions will have an affect on the viability of the still pending gun charge which was originally going to be sent to diversion. David Weinstein, Florida-based former federal prosecutor

This ensures the issue will resonate through the 2024 election. How much it helps Trump is to be determined, but it will put Biden on the defensive. Any attack on Trump’s character will yield a Hunter Biden response. The fact the two issues are in no way proportional is politically irrelevant. P.J. Crowley, former Obama-era State Department spokesman

This is going to be a weight around Joe Biden's neck for the entire campaign. The 'whataboutism'"' certainly doesn't get Donald Trump off the hook, but it's an excellent talking point for his supporters and an ideal way of blurring the debate for independents. It's impossible to believe that Hunter's lawyers wouldn't settle. Dan Schnur, longtime GOP strategist/McCain 2000 communications director

What’s next?

In the short term: Noreika ordered attorneys for Hunter Biden to respond by noon on Monday to the notice by prosecutors that the plea deal had fallen apart.

In the long term: Weiss' mandate as special counsel has no timeline, so his appointment could allow the five-year old probe to continue indefinitely beyond the 2024 presidential election.

To compare:

Our three previous highest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: 9.8

Trump’s Federal Indictment in Miami: 8.6

Trump indicted on federal charges tied to 2020 election: 8.4

Our three lowest readings to date for The Messenger Scale are:

A CNN report on a flood at the Mar-a-Lago pool raising prosecutors suspicions : 3.9

Comer releases Biden family probe update without showing link to president: 3.8

Trump's lawyers request a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland: 3.6

