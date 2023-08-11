Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment on Friday of a special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden probe makes it more likely that the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son – and a possible trial – will be ongoing during the heat of the 2024 campaign, frustrating Democrats who had hoped the saga would have been over.

The bombshell announcement means that the already five-year probe will be allowed to continue indefinitely, a stark turnabout after many Democrats believed a plea deal between the president’s son and the Department of Justice would bring the drama to a close. But on Friday, the Department of Justice notified a federal judge in Delaware that it was shelving that plea deal, one that was already on unsure footing after a contentious three-hour hearing at the end of July where U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the agreement.

For Democratic operatives hoping to help reelect the president, all of this means one thing: More time with Hunter Biden in the news.

A top Democratic strategist said the latest news may “muddy the waters” for Biden as he enters a new phase of his reelection bid and threatens to even the playing field with the investigations and lawsuits facing former President Donald Trump.

“The more that Biden has to spend political capital, time, energy on this, it dilutes Trump,” the strategist said, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “That's obviously the strategy here.”

Hunter Biden’s legal exposure is notably different from Trump’s multiple indictments. Not only is Hunter Biden the president’s son, rather than the actual candidate running for office, but Trump currently faces three indictments, with more possibly on the way, including for his actions around the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

And plenty of Democratic operatives noted on Friday that no matter who the Republican nominee is next year, they will use all the legal scrutiny around Hunter Biden against his father, whether a special counsel was appointed or not.

But there are some Democrats – many with memories of all the speculation and innuendo that surrounded Hillary Clinton in 2016 – are concerned voters who only nominally pay attention to the news may not make that distinction.

“If you throw enough sand in the eyes of the referee, it’s hard to call balls and strikes,” the strategist continued. “And that’s exactly what Republicans want. Their strategy is to draw a moral equivalency here between Biden and Trump and they think if they muddy the waters enough, voters will think everyone is a little slimy.”

The president and his aides have generally refrained from commenting publicly on Hunter Biden’s legal issues.The White House referred requests for comment Friday about the special counsel’s appointment to Hunter Biden's lawyers and the Justice Department.

A lingering distraction

Chris Jackson, a senior vice president and pollster for Ipsos, who recently ran surveys on the public’s perception of the Hunter Biden inquiries, said the investigation is “the kind of thing [the Biden campaign] wants to put to bed as soon as possible so it’s not on the table.”

“The longer it drags on, the longer it distracts from the things they want to talk about,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t help him at all and it pulls him off what he should be doing.”



Still, Jackson said, while his polling reflects some uncertainty, particularly among independents, “this is not in their top tier of concerns. So this is one of those topics that, big picture, is used as a base issue but for most Americans, it doesn’t seem to make much of a difference electorally speaking.”

It is not uncommon for special counsels to stick around for years after they are given the unique authority. For example, the investigation into Bill Clinton’s family Arkansas real estate dealings – known as Whitewater – began in 1994, but morphed into the investigation into Monica Lewinsky and the probe that led to impeachment by the House in 1998. That investigation didn’t end until 2002, eight years after it began.

A number of Democratic operatives were calm about the special counsel revelation when asked on Friday, believing that anything regarding Hunter Biden pales in comparison to voters' concerns about abortion, the economy, and guns – three issues that Joe Biden will undoubtedly talk about repeatedly in the coming months.

“We know the issues this election will be about,” said a Democratic operative. “Voters are focused on the issues that impact their daily lives, and on the issues that matter most to them, they‘ve consistently shown they’re on the side of Democrats, most recently in Ohio.”

Voters in Ohio this week overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have made it harder to change the state’s constitution to protect abortion rights.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Biden on the defensive

But the Hunter Biden saga in general has been a constant annoyance for the White House, particularly since the Republicans launched an investigation into the Biden family after taking control of the House in the 2022 midterms. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has even floated opening a potential impeachment inquiry into the president.

Republicans quickly criticized Garland’s appointment of a special counsel, saying it could impede their own probe.

“This ensures the issue will resonate through the 2024 election. How much it helps Trump is to be determined, but it will put Biden on the defensive,” said PJ Crowley, a State Department spokesperson under former President Barack Obama. “Any attack on Trump’s character will yield a Hunter Biden response. The fact the two issues are in no way proportional is politically irrelevant.”

On Friday, before Garland’s appointment of a special counsel, the White House sought to go on offense, targeting House Oversight Committee chair James Comer, whose panel is investigating the younger Biden’s business transactions.

In White House memo released to “interested parties” Biden aides accused Comer of telling “big lies and small ones, from repeatedly peddling debunked allegations in his relentless attempts to smear Joe Biden to trafficking in fringe conspiracy theories.”

“In the year since his vow to be “credible” and avoid conspiracy theories pervasive on ‘right wing blogs,’ all Comer has done is feed that very right-wing echo chamber with lies, distortions, and misinformation – eliminating his own credibility and proving his investigation is nothing but a failed, evidence-free political stunt meant to smear the President,” the memo says. “He has failed to even come close to meeting the standards he set for himself and the House Oversight Committee and has trafficked in the same ugly attacks he once claimed were counter to a credible investigation.”