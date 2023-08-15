Hunter Biden Special Counsel Has Republicans Playing Defense and Pointing Fingers

When the Department of Justice made its surprise announcement last week that a special counsel would now be investigating Hunter Biden, Republicans swiftly condemned the move as a coverup designed to protect the president’s son.

The reality of the special counsel designation means that President Joe Biden’s son, a favorite GOP political punching bag, now faces a prolonged federal criminal investigation. But instead of capitalizing on the intensifying troubles for the Biden family — which promise to loom over the 2024 presidential race — Republicans were furious, reflecting their deep mistrust of the Justice Department.

“The GOP has no faith in the DOJ,” an aide to a Republican lawmaker on the House Oversight Committee told The Messenger.

For one, House Republicans who have been investigating the Biden family view the new special counsel status for U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as a shield that will protect the prosecutor from congressional oversight, according to conversations with Republican aides familiar with the GOP reaction.

Weiss last month offered to testify before the House Judiciary Committee sometime this fall. But that was before he was granted special counsel status, which gives him more expansive powers to bring charges anywhere in the country, not just in Delaware, where the Hunter Biden case originated.

While that offer is not necessarily off the table, it is exceedingly unlikely that Weiss will be able to testify given the Justice Department’s policy against speaking publicly about ongoing criminal investigations. Republicans acknowledged as much.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said last week. “The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.”

The Hunter Biden special counsel appointment also has spurred some internal finger pointing at the House GOP leadership and its top Biden attack dogs for not being aggressive enough in their investigations.

One House Republican aide slammed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for “weak leadership.” Another Republican aide with knowledge of the situation agreed, saying leaders had spent “lots of time on TV” with “not much to show for it.”

A spokesperson for the House Judiciary panel told The Messenger that the committee's results "speak for themselves."

"Because of our fact-based oversight, we have exposed the Biden Administration's weaponization of law enforcement against parents and Catholics, and we have unearthed startling evidence of the Administration's censorship of speech online — just to name a few examples," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to aggressively investigate the Hunter Biden plea deal."

Republicans have long held that the now-dead plea deal given to Hunter Biden in his federal tax and gun case was a “sweetheart” agreement that was dished out only because he is the president’s son. Weiss oversaw that arrangement, which has “tanked” his credibility, according to one House GOP aide. That deal has now fallen apart, with the case headed toward a trial.

A Senate Republican aide said there was no way Weiss could be looking at the investigation through a “fair lens,” arguing Americans need confidence in the integrity of the probe.

The conservative backlash to the special counsel appointment may have bypassed an opportunity to drive a stake further into the White House. The party for months has floated the idea that President Biden could be compromised because of his son’s overseas business deals; and last year many of them called for the appointment of a special counsel, although long before the game-changing plea agreement in the Hunter Biden case.

But mostly skipping that line of attack, Republicans opined over how the special counsel appointment was in some way meant to stifle their own congressional investigation into Weiss’s probe.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Weiss could not be used to "whitewash the Biden family corruption."

"If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?" McCarthy said on social media last week.

It’s a response that caught the attention of Democrats. One senior House Democratic aide argued the Republican bashing of Weiss’s appointment could be the party moving the goalpost after failing to find evidence to back their explosive claims of bribery.

Instead, the GOP is hedging with a more process oriented, yet similarly unfounded, allegation of a corrupt investigation into Hunter Biden by Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, the aide said.