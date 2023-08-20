Hunter Biden Special Counsel Has a History with the Biden Family

Investigating Hunter Biden is far from David Weiss' first interaction with the Biden family.

A new Washington Post report published Sunday highlighting Weiss' career history after being named special counsel in a Hunter Biden investigation details the U.S. attorney's past run-ins with Beau Biden.

When serving as acting U.S. attorney in Delaware, Weiss collaborated with then Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden on a 2010 fraud conviction, and the pair were often in communication about various other cases.

"We are always working hand-in-glove with federal government; there’s nothing unusual about that," Tim Mullaney Sr., who served as Beau Biden’s chief of staff at the state attorney general’s office, told the Post.

During the first two years of the Obama administration, Weiss served as the acting U.S. attorney. The Post noted then-Vice President Biden appeared with Weiss during an Oct. 17, 2010, swearing-in ceremony for a new federal judge seated in Wilmington.

Weiss stayed in the federal prosecutor's office under Obama's eventual pick to lead the post, U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly III, an lawyer with close ties to both Joe and Beau Biden. Because of those connections, Weiss led the prosecution of liquor industry executive Christopher Tigani, who pleaded guilty to federal election and tax charges and got a two-year prison sentence. Some of the campaign contributions Tigani made that got federal scrutiny went to Joe Biden's 2008 presidential campaign.

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on July 4, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Post quoted a memo Weiss submitted to the court ahead of Tigano's sentencing that took issue with the "Delaware Way" that Joe Biden has emphasized for its sense of community and bipartisanship.

Tigani, according to the Weiss memo, was the "embodiment of the 'Delaware Way,' a concept described uniformly by the defendant and others as a form of soft corruption, intersecting business and political interests, which has existed in this State for years.”

Mullaney, the former chief of staff to Beau Biden, said he did not believe the president's late son and David Weiss had a relationship outside of their work. But he said they coordinated on cases and jurisdiction specifics a number of times. He also said it wouldn't have been unusual for Weiss and Joe Biden to bump into each other.

"Everybody knows everybody in Delaware, and it wasn’t unusual to see [Joe Biden] at the bookstore, the ice cream shop. It is normal," Mullaney said.

Some Republican lawmakers initially called for Weiss to be named special counsel in the Department of Justice's Hunter Biden probe, but he's been blasted by some of those same Republicans as politically motivated.

After a years-long federal probe, Hunter Biden negotiated a plea agreement that would have seen him plead guilty to multiple tax evasion charges and enter a pre-trial diversion program to avoid a gun charge. But the agreement fell apart last month in federal court amid a dispute over whether Hunter Biden would receive even greater immunity from other potential ongoing investigations.