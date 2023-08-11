Hunter Biden Special Counsel Bombshell Could Allow Probe to Live on Long Beyond 2024

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss as a new special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation, a bombshell move that could allow the five-year old probe to continue indefinitely beyond the 2024 presidential election.

"The men and women undertaking this investigation are public servants who have dedicated their careers to protecting the citizens of this country," Garland said of the elevation of the investigation into President Joe Biden's son.

"The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people, the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland added.

Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee who has been kept in his job into the Biden administration, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019 under the auspices of his role as a U.S. attorney in Delaware. He asked Garland for the special counsel appointment on Tuesday, prompting the attorney general to make the move public a few days later.

A special counsel has unique authority in DOJ that removes them from Garland's daily supervision, though Weiss's most important decisions like who to bring criminal charges against and when to end his efforts would be subject to the attorney general's veto. Any of those moves would also kickstart public notification requirements.

The White House referred reporters to Hunter Biden's lawyers and the Justice Department when asked for comment about the special counsel appointment.

In a prepared statement, Chris Clark, a counsel to Hunter Biden, said the special counsel's appointment "doesn’t change our understanding of Mr. Weiss’ authority over the 5-year investigation into Mr. Biden."

"For years, both Mr. Weiss and the Department have assured us and the public that Mr. Weiss had more authority than a special counsel and full authority to negotiate a resolution of his investigation – which has been done," Clark added. "Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics and we’ll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Long-term consequences

Garland's move has both short and long term effects.

On the most immediate of fronts, the Justice Department on Friday notified a federal judge in Delaware that it is shelving a plea deal it had previously reached with Hunter Biden on federal income tax and firearm possession charges. That agreement had already appeared to be on the verge of crumbling after a contentious three-hour hearing at the end of July where U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika poked holes in its rationale.

"Following additional negotiations after the hearing held on July 26, 2023, the parties are at an impasse and are not in agreement on either a plea agreement or a diversion agreement," DOJ lawyers wrote in their motion requesting Noreika put the deal on permanent hold.

At that July hearing, Noreika had said she wasn't ready to accept the plea and demanded that lawyers from both sides needed to make it clear that the deal does not convey broad immunity to Biden in his business dealings. Hunter Biden had been preparing to plead not guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to his filing of federal income taxes.

Longer term, Garland's move could outlast even the Biden presidency should it end with the 2024 election. Special counsels and their predecessors — independent counsels, which were authorized under a law until its expiration in 1999 — have a history of sticking around for years after they begin.

As the most famous example, the probe known as Whitewater that began in 1994 as an investigation into Bill Clinton family's Arkansas real estate dealings ultimately morphed into the Monica Lewinsky intern sex scandal and led to the Democratic president's impeachment by the House in 1998. The probe officially concluded in 2002.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

'Ultimate authority'

In his announcement Friday, Garland said Weiss has been "granted ultimate authority over this matter, including the responsibility for deciding where and and when and whether to files charges."

At the conclusion of his investigation, Weiss will produce a report that Garland says the report will be made public pursuant to the law and DOJ policy.

Weiss is now the third special counsel to be on the job under the DOJ regulations Garland used for this appointment. The attorney general in November tapped Jack Smith, who has already brought criminal charges against Donald Trump for his mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House and for his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Garland also has Robert Hur overseeing a special counsel probe into Joe Biden's handling of materials after his vice presidency ended in 2017.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

John Durham, who was investigating the origins of the FBI's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, concluded his special counsel probe in May.

Weiss will continue to serve as a U.S. District Attorney in Delaware while he is working as special counsel.

Garland said Weiss is "not to be denied anything that he needs" throughout the course of his investigation.