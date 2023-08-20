Special Counsel Planning to Write a Hunter Biden Report

The special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden is aiming to produce a report on his findings, potentially releasing it publicly before the 2024 presidential election, according to a report published Saturday.

A deeply-reported New York Times story on communications between Hunter Biden's legal team and Weiss' office revealed one of the reasons the U.S. attorney recently requested — and received — special counsel status over the Hunter Biden probe by Attorney General Merrick Garland is a requirement to put together an "accounting" report of the probe to answer critics' accusations of political bias.

A number of Republican lawmakers called for Weiss to be appointed special counsel during his years-long probe into Hunter Biden, but many are now calling for the removal of the prosecutor just as he's being granted more charging power over the president's son.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Weiss' investigation initially led to a plea agreement that would have seen Hunter Biden plead guilty to tax evasion and enter a pre-trial diversion program stemming from a gun charge. But that deal fell apart in court over a dispute about how much immunity Hunter Biden would get from other federal investigations and as Republican lawmakers accuse the president's son of corruption over his foreign business dealings.

IRS whistleblowers previously testified before congressional Republicans that the Hunter Biden investigation was politically influenced and stymied by Weiss.

Weiss is not on a deadline to finish his work, though according to the Times a final report could be finished before Election Day 2024. Justice Department rules require the special counsel to write a report at the conclusion of an investigation, and Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters on Aug. 11 that Weiss' findings would be made public pursuant to the law and internal policy.