Hunter Biden Plea Agreement Details Released

Hunter Biden's lawyers on Wednesday released the full text of a key component to his plea agreement with the Justice Department that is currently on hold pending further negotiations.

The 10-page document entered into the public court record is the agreement that the son of President Joe Biden reached with DOJ to enter a diversion program stemming from a firearms felony.

It spells out a number of criteria Hunter Biden must meet during the two-year agreement in order to avoid any prison time, from staying sober and avoiding ownership of a firearm to permanent entry into a national criminal background check system.

Hunter Biden speaks during the World Food Program USA's 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Kris Connor/WireImage

The agreement also includes an unusual section that the federal judge overseeing his case flagged last week during a contentious three-hour hearing that spells out how she would handle any remedy in the event Hunter Biden broke the deal.

It also explains how DOJ would agree not to criminally prosecute Hunter Biden beyond the terms of the plea agreement "for any federal crimes" tied to his past use of drugs and firearms possession. The document contains an additional sentence noting the agreement did not have "any protection against prosecution for any future conduct by Biden or by any of his affiliated businesses."

NBC News reporter Tom Winter requested the entirety of the Hunter Biden plea deal be made public after last week's hearing in federal court in Wilmington, Del., led to the agreement being shelved for the moment.

Judge Maryellen Noreika requested during the hearing more clarification on Biden's plea agreement, citing federal investigations currently probing the president's son and his foreign business dealings.

After a years-long probe, Biden agreed to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a gun charge.

House Republicans blasted the "sweetheart" deal and have continued to probe allegations of corruption against Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

Noreika granted Winter's request for the plea agreement to be released with no objection from Biden's attorneys or the DOJ.

The reporter argued large portions of the deal were read aloud at the hearing so there was no reason not to release the document in its entirety.