Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case
Attorney Christopher Clark will no longer represent Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden’s lawyer Christopher Clark on Tuesday withdrew from representing Biden following the stalling of Biden’s previous plea deal, citing the indivisibility of continuing to represent a client in a trial in which he may be called as a witness.
“Pursuant to Delaware Rule of Professional Conduct 3.7(a), ‘a lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless... disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client,’” wrote Clark in his filing. “Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues.”
Biden had agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have seen him plea down on federal income tax and firearm possession charges. That deal was later not agreed to by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is hearing Biden's case.
Noreika ordered prosecutors to negotiate a new plea deal that does not grant as broad of immunity to Biden. On Friday, prosecutors said the plea deal negotiations were at an impasse.
Clark had helped arrange the plea deal and has represented Biden throughout the investigation.
