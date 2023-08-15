Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Hunter Biden Lawyer Withdraws From Case

Attorney Christopher Clark will no longer represent Hunter Biden

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Christopher Clark on Tuesday withdrew from representing Biden following the stalling of Biden’s previous plea deal, citing the indivisibility of continuing to represent a client in a trial in which he may be called as a witness.

“Pursuant to Delaware Rule of Professional Conduct 3.7(a), ‘a lawyer shall not act as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness unless... disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client,’” wrote Clark in his filing. “Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues.”

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pa.Brendan Smialowsk/ AFP via Getty Images

Biden had agreed to a plea deal with federal prosecutors that would have seen him plea down on federal income tax and firearm possession charges. That deal was later not agreed to by U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is hearing Biden's case.

Noreika ordered prosecutors to negotiate a new plea deal that does not grant as broad of immunity to Biden. On Friday, prosecutors said the plea deal negotiations were at an impasse.

Clark had helped arrange the plea deal and has represented Biden throughout the investigation.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.