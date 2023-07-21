Hunter Biden Lawyer Hammers Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘A New Level of Abhorrent Behavior’ - The Messenger
Hunter Biden Lawyer Hammers Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘A New Level of Abhorrent Behavior’

Abbe Lowell said Greene lowered herself 'to a new level of abhorrent behavior'

Kayla Gallagher
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters after leaving a House GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell on Friday took aim at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., following her display of explicit photos of Biden supposedly with "prostitutes" during a whistleblower hearing this week.

In a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics requesting a review of Greene's conduct, Lowell said Greene "has lowered herself, and by extension the entire House of Representatives, to a new level of abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct."

Lowell demanded that the congresswoman's actions be reviewed, saying that she made "defamatory statements, false allegations" and disseminated "bizarre" conspiracies about Biden about his family while showing the racy photos on poster boards during her time for questioning.

The lawyer also complained that Biden's face was not blurred in the photos that were presented before the American public.

