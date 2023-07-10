US Attorney for Delaware: Biden Investigation ‘Ongoing’

The chief federal prosecutor in Delaware said Monday he is conducting an “ongoing investigation” into matters relating to an FBI document that contains allegations of a Ukrainian bribery scheme involving Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss made the disclosure in a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who had requested answers from Weiss about alleged phone conversations between the Bidens and an official at a Ukrainian gas company, and whether recordings of the alleged phone talks exist.

Weiss's letter is the first time that the federal prosecutor has disclosed he is investigating the FBI document.

“Your questions about allegations contained in an FBI FD-1023 Form relate to an ongoing investigation. As such, I cannot comment on them at this time," Weiss wrote to Graham.

An FD-1023 form is a document used by FBI special agents to record unverified raw information from informants.

The particular form that Weiss says is off limits for discussion, because of what he says is an ongoing probe, includes explosive allegations involving bribery payments to Biden and son made by a confidential human informant.

Sen. Graham wrote to Weiss late last month, saying, “The FD-1023 in question alleges that the confidential informant told the Department of Justice and FBI that such tapes may exist.”

While Biden lawyers and Democrats have claimed that a federal investigation into alleged Ukrainian bribery payments to the Bidens has long been shut, Weiss clearly suggested otherwise in his response to Graham.

In the letter sent Monday, Weiss also disputed IRS whistleblower allegations that he had sought special counsel status as part of his probe of Hunter Biden. Rather, Weiss said, he had sought sole authority to file charges in a district outside of Delaware.

“I was assured that I would be granted this authority if it proved necessary,” Weiss said in the letter. “And this assurance came months before the October 7, 2022, meeting referenced throughout the whistleblowers’ allegations.”

The U.S. attorney, who struck a plea deal with Hunter Biden last month on tax and gun charges, provided no more details about what his “ongoing investigation” may involve. He has previously said an investigation was continuing, but didn’t specify what the investigation entailed.

An appointee of former president Donald Trump, Weiss has retained his position as Delaware’s top federal prosecutor during the Biden administration in order to prevent the disruption of his probes into Hunter Biden.

The uncorroborated allegation contained in the controversial FBI document includes information from a confidential informant who told Department of Justice officials in 2020 that he passed along claims that the Bidens were paid millions of dollars by an official at the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden served on the board.

The allegation is related to a nearly decade-old claim that then-Vice President Biden and his son participated in a bribery scheme with Burisma in exchange for foreign policy decisions.

Democrats were taken off guard by Weiss’s claim Monday that a Biden investigation is still ongoing, and sought to portray Republicans as politically motivated for making Hunter Biden a focal point of their oversight probes.

“House Republicans continue to dump political capital and taxpayer resources into these unpopular and unfounded investigations, while key information continues to undermine their ridiculous claims,” a top Democratic aide told The Messenger on Monday. “The fact pattern shows that these MAGA conspiracies are a losing argument, and the American people know it.”

House Republicans have zeroed in on the alleged bribery scheme as one of their main oversight investigations into the president. Lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee viewed the FD-1023 form last month, with Republicans and Democrats emerging from the meeting making radically different claims about what the FBI told the panel.

Republicans claimed the allegations were part of an ongoing investigation, while Democrats argued federal authorities never tied the allegations to an ongoing probe. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the panel, requested in a letter last month that FBI Director Christopher Wray clarify whether the allegations were part of an ongoing federal probe.

Wray can expect to field plenty of questions about the Biden investigation and whether it is ongoing, as Weiss claims, on Wednesday when the FBI chief is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Democrats have said the investigation, which former Attorney General Bill Barr had assigned to former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady, was over and done with.

“In August 2020, after eight months of investigative efforts, Mr. Brady’s team found insufficient evidence to warrant escalating this assessment to a preliminary or full investigation, and it was closed with the concurrence of Mr. Brady and high-level DOJ officials,” Raskin said in a June letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has pushed hard for federal probes into any relationship between the Bidens and Burisma, told The Messenger he and his Republican colleagues want to find out to what extent Weiss has investigated the bribery claims.

“The U.S. Attorney of Pittsburgh [Brady] said it needs to be followed up on so then they turn it over to Weiss right? And then the question is what did Weiss do with it?” Grassley said Monday.

In response to an inquiry from The Messenger requesting details on the ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for Weiss’ office on Monday declined to comment.

Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax while avoiding prosecution for a gun offense if he meets certain pre-trial conditions, according to documents filed last month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

In a statement at the time the deal was announced last month, Weiss said “the investigation is ongoing” without elaborating further.

When the deal was announced last month, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, Chris Clark, said in a written statement: “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”