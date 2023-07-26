Hunter Biden Hearing’s Surprise Twists: Foreign Income Sources, Third-Party Tax Help and More Possible Charges

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden’s plea hearing Wednesday was supposed to be the kind of perfunctory session that stuck to a script. That didn’t happen.

Instead, over about three hours in a Wilmington, Del., federal courtroom, a number of tantalizing details emerged about the agreement between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors that, once approved, could allow the adult son of President Joe Biden to avoid any prison time.

It’s still unclear how the entire case will be resolved. Hunter Biden for now has entered a plea of not guilty to two federal tax misdemeanor charges while his attorneys and the Justice Department continue to hash out specifics of a proposed agreement that also folds in plans to enter a diversion program stemming from a firearms felony. U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, must ultimately approve the deal before she delivers Hunter Biden’s final sentence. The next official steps are likely to come via court filings over the next several weeks.

Here are five key takeaways from the hearing:

Hunter Biden’s foreign income sources

It's no secret that Hunter Biden profited off of foreign business dealings. But three specific countries got identified in the course of Wednesday's hearing during discussions about the misdemeanor tax charges he's facing.

Prosecutors read into the court record that Hunter Biden made more than $2 million in taxable income in 2017 and 2018. In both of those years, the feds said a large percentage of those business dealings were with Chinese, Ukrainian and Romanian partners.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Third-party tax help

Hunter Biden testified on his own behalf during the Wednesday hearing and acknowledged an unidentified third party helped him pay his tax debts, including any penalties and interest.

The sums of those tax payments by the third party were: $45,661 for 2016, $955,800 for 2017, $956,632 for 2018 and $197,372 for 2019.

He also said the money was provided as a personal loan that he has not yet started making payments on.

Members of the media assemble outside as Hunter Biden attends his court case at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Mark Makela/Getty Images

More Hunter Biden charges possible

Wednesday's hearing meltdown centered around whether the plea deal agreement that Hunter Biden and the DOJ previously agreed to meant he would be immunized from future prosecution for other related potential crimes.

Noreika, while questioning the unique way in which the DOJ had prepared the agreements with Biden to secure a guilty plea on tax charges and avoid the firearms felony, dove deep into the details of his finances. She did that by highlighting Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings with Ukraine and Chinese companies.

Hunter Biden's attorneys said they were unaware of any other pending criminal charges. That didn't square with the reading of the agreement by Leo Wise, an assistant U.S. attorney, who left open the prospect of additional charges if prosecutors found sufficient evidence to bring another case or if the plea agreement falls through.

Noreika asked a hypothetical question about whether the president’s son could still be prosecuted under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Chris Clark, a Hunter Biden defense attorney, objected to the idea his client could face future charges. Wise then said there would then be "no deal," prompting Clark to reply that the at-issue agreement was "null and void."

FARA is the same law that played a starring role in Paul Manafort a seven-and-a-half-year prison sentence after his conviction guilty plea in 2018, though Trump ultimately pardoned his former 2016 campaign chairman.

The ‘ongoing’ investigation

David Weiss, the U.S. attorney overseeing the five-year-old Biden probe, has left Washington, D.C. on pin needles by repeatedly saying he's still leading an “ongoing investigation.”

His team stayed circumspect on Wednesday, even when pressed by Noreika for more details.

Wise, the assistant U.S. attorney, responded that he was "not in a position where I can say” more about the state of his probe, before adding: "I can tell you what I think we can't charge” and noting the tax and firearm charges central to the at-issue plea deal.

House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) speaks during a meeting of the House Rules Committee at the U.S. Capitol May 30, 202,3 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House and Heritage Foundation pressing ahead

Attorneys for the House Ways and Means Committee and the Heritage Foundation turned out in person for Wednesday's hearing after they filed last-minute amicus briefs raising their own concerns about the Hunter Biden plea deal.

While the issues they brought weren't directly discussed during the session, they were very much front and center in the public discourse in the hours beforehand.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith's amicus brief had argued against the plea deal, which led to a flurry of last-minute arguments and finger-pointing Tuesday after an administrative staff member of Latham & Watkins, a law firm representing Hunter Biden, asked for some of the filings to be sealed.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

After Noreika entered an order saying the law firm staffer “misrepresented her identity” and ordered the firm to explain why they should not be sanctioned, the firm said in a filing late Tuesday night that it was due to a misunderstanding.

In a brief interview with The Messenger, an outside lawyer representing the Ways and Means Committee said it's unclear whether the federal court will ultimately allow the House panel's material to be entered into the record.

"The court can still consider it," said Theodore Kittila, the managing partner of Halloran Farkas + Kittila. "It depends."

Lauria reported from Wilmington, Del. Samuelsohn reported from Washington.