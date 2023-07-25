Hunter Biden’s First Court Appearance: The 7 Most Important Details You Should Know

President Joe Biden’s only adult son is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday morning to answer to federal tax and firearms charges.

It’s a landmark moment that oozes 2024 presidential campaign politics, even if the actual legal proceedings set to take place in Wilmington, Del., are unlikely to even mention the family ties of Hunter Biden.

The 53-year-old artist and businessman is at the center of controversy on Capitol Hill as Republican allies to former President Donald Trump allege the Justice Department pulled punches in its treatment of Hunter Biden as he prepares to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and to enter a pretrial diversion arrangement in connection with a firearms charge.

GOP lawmakers have also been relentless in their attempts to connect Hunter Biden’s legal troubles and business dealings with his father. It was the subject of a controversial last-minute amicus filing on Tuesday in Hunter Biden's court proceedings via the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. And it's even become a cudgel for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he entertains impeachment proceedings against the president that no one thinks will actually lead to a Senate trial conviction and removal from office but would provide ample fodder for the next White House race.

That’s the backdrop for Wednesday’s proceedings with Hunter Biden, who is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee. Here are six key things to know heading into the hearing:

1. What are DOJ’s allegations?

The tax charges stem from findings that Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018 and failing to pay the income tax due for either year “despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year,” David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware who has led the investigation, said in a statement last month.

Biden is also accused of possessing a Colt Cobra revolver from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, 2018 while “knowing that he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance,” according to the separate felony information document filed by federal prosecutors.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Hunter Biden watch fireworks on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2. What is President Biden’s involvement?

There is currently no indication in public court filings that President Biden is involved in either the tax or the firearms offenses that his adult son is accused of, though House Republicans have not shied away from drawing connections wherever they can.

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on July 4, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

3. Is Hunter Biden still under investigation?

While declining to offer specifics, Weiss has said on multiple occasions recently that his investigative work concerning Hunter Biden is ongoing.

That’s a well-known default statement federal prosecutors will use when they’re not ready to declare their work finished, and it’s one that many legal experts chalk up to little more than a way to keep Republicans at bay.

It’s nonetheless made for more headlines that team Biden would rather go away. Weiss’ June 20 statement announcing charges against Hunter Biden ended with: “The investigation is ongoing.” That same day, Hunter Biden’s attorney Chris Clark said in a written statement that “it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

In a July 10 letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Weiss said he could not answer questions concerning allegations of a Ukrainian bribery scheme involving Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden because the questions “relate to an ongoing investigation.”

Weiss was responding to an inquiry from Graham regarding an FD-1023 form, which is a document used by FBI special agents to record unverified raw information from informants.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during a press conference on Capitol Hill. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

4. What do Capitol Hill Republicans say?

Congressional Republicans argue there is more alleged misconduct by Hunter Biden that deserves investigation, and they also say they are unhappy with the plea deal.

Their plans are multifold and evolving.

On Monday, McCarthy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the House investigations into the Biden family’s foreign business activities have opened the door to impeachment proceedings against the president.

"We’ve only followed where the information has taken us," McCarthy said. "But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

The House Judiciary Committee, which is where impeachment typically begins, is working on scheduling a public hearing featuring testimony in late September or mid-October with Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has overseen the Hunter Biden probe.

Over in the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., an investigation is also continuing into “the Biden family’s domestic and international business dealings to determine whether these activities compromise U.S. national security and President Biden’s ability to lead with impartiality.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday that President Biden was “never in business with his son.”

5. What's up with the amicus briefs?

In advance of Wednesday’s proceedings, outside groups asked Norieka to either delay or reject Hunter Biden’s plea agreement in a pair of last-minute filings

The right-leaning Heritage Foundation on Tuesday filed an amicus brief in the criminal docket citing “grave concerns” about the case and suggesting that Noreika should delay acceptance of the plea agreement.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., also filed an amicus brief arguing against the plea deal, which led to a flurry of last minute arguments and finger-pointing Tuesday after an administrative staff member of a law firm representing Hunter Biden asked for some of the filings to be sealed.

After Noreika entered an order saying the law firm staffer “misrepresented her identity” and ordered the firm to explain why they should not be sanctioned, the firm said in a filing late Tuesday night that it was due to a misunderstanding.

It's unclear how — or even if — the judge will address the unusual tussle over the outside groups trying to nudge their way into the case during Wednesday's plea hearing.

6. Will Hunter Biden go to prison?

Technically, Hunter Biden could be sentenced to prison time. Weiss, in a statement last month, said that if convicted Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

In reality, he is not expected to face incarceration. While any deal with prosecutors must be approved by a federal judge, Hunter Biden’s plea deal to two federal tax misdemeanors and the pretrial diversion on the firearms charge is not expected to lead to a sentence that includes prison time.

Hunter Biden arrives for a toast during an official State Dinner in honor of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

7. What is pretrial diversion?

The federal pretrial diversion program is designed to “divert certain offenders from traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and services,” according to the Department of Justice. Defendants participating in pretrial diversion who successfully complete rehabilitation, drug treatment or other programs may be eligible for case outcomes “including the declination of charges, dismissal or reduction of charges, or a more favorable recommendation at sentencing,” according to DOJ.