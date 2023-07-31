Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer Arrives to Testify Before House Oversight Committee
The committee is investigating whether the president had any involvement in Hunter's business dealings
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner, testified behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the Biden family finances.
Archer was subpoenaed by the committee in June, as the committee seeks to investigate what they call “a significant role” in business dealings involving the Bidens, including those in Ukraine.
The investigation is looking into allegations that Hunter Biden took money from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma to lobby for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the company, as well as any potential involvement from President Joe Biden.
The White House has denied the claims, arguing the probe is an effort from the GOP to attack the Bidens prior to the 2024 elections.
- Dem Rep Goldman Calls for Release of Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer’s Oversight Transcript
- Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Says Son Sold ‘Illusion’ of Access to His Father
- Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Gets Into Laughing Fits with Tucker Carlson, Admits ‘Soft Abuse of Power’
- The Biden ‘Brand’: Devon Archer Reveals the ‘Niceties’ of Influence-Peddling
- Hunter Biden Business Partner Says He Put Joe Biden On The Phone But They Never Talked Business
Archer’s appearance before the committee has been canceled a number of times since his subpoena in June. On Saturday, the Department of Justice wrote a letter asking a federal judge to set a date for Archer to surrender and begin a one-year prison sentence for a conviction over the sale of tribal bonds.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., called the timing of the letter — two days before his testimony — “odd,” and accused Biden's legal team of intimidating witnesses and coordinating with the DOJ to encourage them not to cooperate with the investigation.
The chairman called these practices a violation of the law and an obstruction of justice.
The DOJ issued a follow up on Sunday arguing that the government was not requesting that Archer surrender before his testimony, and called out that once the date is set for Archer to surrender, they could take up to months to assign him a federal facility.
Updated at 12:18 p.m.
