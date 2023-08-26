Hunter Biden Business Associate to Remain Out on Bail While Supreme Court Considers Petition for Appeal

Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer can remain out of prison on bail while his conviction appeal is made to the Supreme Court, District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled Friday.
"For the same reasons articulated in the Court’s prior order granting Defendant Archer bail pending the resolution of his appeal to the Second Circuit, and in light of the Government’s consent, the Court finds that he is entitled to bail until the Supreme Court rules upon his anticipated petition for certiorari," wrote Abrams.
Archer was convicted of fraud in February 2022 for the fraudulent sale of $60 million in tribal bonds and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. His first appeal was rejected, leading Archer to appeal to the Supreme Court.
Archer is best known for partnering with Hunter Biden on Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.
Archer is since testified before the House Oversight Committee as a part of their ongoing investigation into the Biden family. He told the committee that Hunter Biden did not abuse his connection to his father but made use of the "illusion of access" to the levers of power.
- Apple Petitions Supreme Court to Hear Appeal on Epic Games Case
- Arizona Supreme Court Considers Possibility of Adopting an 1864 Abortion Ban
- Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down Gun Law Used in Hunter Biden Case
- Why Hunter Biden’s Former Business Associate Dampened House GOP Probe of the Biden Family
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hunter Biden Business Associate Devon Archer’s Testimony Reveals Biden administration is ‘Unraveling’
- Lawyer for Former Hunter Biden Associate Threatened to Release Transcript Out of Fear of ‘Misrepresentation’ (Exclusive)
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics