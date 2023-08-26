Hunter Biden Business Associate to Remain Out on Bail While Supreme Court Considers Petition for Appeal - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Hunter Biden Business Associate to Remain Out on Bail While Supreme Court Considers Petition for Appeal

Devon Archer was convicted of fraud in February 2022 and has remained out of jail through two appeals

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, arrives for closed-door testimony with the House Oversight Committee at the O’Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer can remain out of prison on bail while his conviction appeal is made to the Supreme Court, District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled Friday.

"For the same reasons articulated in the Court’s prior order granting Defendant Archer bail pending the resolution of his appeal to the Second Circuit, and in light of the Government’s consent, the Court finds that he is entitled to bail until the Supreme Court rules upon his anticipated petition for certiorari," wrote Abrams.

Archer was convicted of fraud in February 2022 for the fraudulent sale of $60 million in tribal bonds and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. His first appeal was rejected, leading Archer to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Archer is best known for partnering with Hunter Biden on Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

Archer is since testified before the House Oversight Committee as a part of their ongoing investigation into the Biden family. He told the committee that Hunter Biden did not abuse his connection to his father but made use of the "illusion of access" to the levers of power.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.