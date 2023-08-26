Hunter Biden Business Associate to Remain Out on Bail While Supreme Court Considers Petition for Appeal

Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer can remain out of prison on bail while his conviction appeal is made to the Supreme Court, District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled Friday.

"For the same reasons articulated in the Court’s prior order granting Defendant Archer bail pending the resolution of his appeal to the Second Circuit, and in light of the Government’s consent, the Court finds that he is entitled to bail until the Supreme Court rules upon his anticipated petition for certiorari," wrote Abrams.

Archer was convicted of fraud in February 2022 for the fraudulent sale of $60 million in tribal bonds and was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. His first appeal was rejected, leading Archer to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Archer is best known for partnering with Hunter Biden on Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

Archer is since testified before the House Oversight Committee as a part of their ongoing investigation into the Biden family. He told the committee that Hunter Biden did not abuse his connection to his father but made use of the "illusion of access" to the levers of power.



