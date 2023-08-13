Hunter Biden Attorney Claims Prosecutors Ditched Plea Deal ‘On the Fly’ and ‘Infected’ Case

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell is insisting "no new evidence" will be found against his client and he expects the same conclusion that led to his original plea agreement.

Appearing on CBS' Face the Nation, Lowell accused prosecutors of changing their decision "on the fly standing up in court."

After a years-long probe by the Department of Justice, Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax evasion charges and a gun charge. That plea agreement fell apart however amid continued investigations into the president's son.

Republican lawmakers have accused both Hunter Biden and his father President Joe Biden of corruption related to Hunter's overseas business partnerships. The president has said he had no direct involvement with his son's foreign business dealings.

A former Hunter Biden business associate revealed Joe Biden was on multiple calls with business associates, but business was never directly discussed. He admitted to a "soft abuse of power," claiming Hunter Biden used the "illusion" of connection to his father to make deals.

On why the plea agreement fell apart, Lowell presented multiple theories.

"One, they wrote something and weren’t clear what they meant; two, they knew what they meant and misstated it to counsel; or, third, they changed their view as they were standing in court in Delaware," Lowell said.

The president's son's plea deal is currently on hold. Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Another possibility, the attorney added, is increased pressure and criticism around the deal led to a pause.

David Weiss was appointed special counsel in the case by Attorney General Merrick Garland, though Weiss has been leading the Hunter Biden probe for years. Lowell said he full expects Weiss to come to the same conclusions.

"I’m confident that if this prosecutor has done what has been done for the last five years, then the only conclusion can be what the conclusion was on July 26th," he said. "There’s no new evidence to be found."

Lowell dismissed accusations from Republicans and argued there is no direct link between the president and his son's businesses.

"What matters is the facts and the evidence," he said. "And the facts and the evidence that have been pursued by however many members of Congress and their staffs and media, looking for any possible connection has shown time and time again — it doesn’t exist."

If charges do change and are expanded, Lowell suggested the process could have been corrupted.

"If anything changes from his conclusion, which was two tax misdemeanors and a diverted gun charge," he said, "the question should be asked, what infected the process that was not the facts in the law?"