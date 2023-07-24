Hunter Biden Associate to Speak With GOP Investigators Next Week

A former business associate of Hunter Biden will speak with House Republicans next Monday to answer questions about the Biden family's overseas business deals.
Devon Archer will sit for a closed-door transcribed interview with the House Oversight Committee on July 31, a panel spokesperson told The Messenger. Republicans on the committee have been in pursuit of Archer's testimony for over a month.
House Republicans have been investigating claims that Hunter Biden and another family member took part in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian energy firm to lobby for foreign policy decisions when Joe Biden was vice president.
Republicans say they want to speak with Archer, who is facing jail time for his role in a $60 million bond fraud scheme, about the president's involvement with his son's overseas business deals. Archer played a "significant role" in business dealings involving the family, including in Ukraine, Republicans have said.
"Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s corrupt influence peddling schemes and he likely benefited financially," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement Monday. "We look forward to speaking soon with Devon Archer about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business affairs."
The committee issued a subpoena last month for Archer to appear.
Archer's testimony to the committee will come as Republicans have continued to ramp up their probe into the White House and the Biden family's finances. Comer's committee last week hosted two IRS whistleblowers who claimed the federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden was mishandled.
