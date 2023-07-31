Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Says Son Sold ‘Illusion’ of Access to His Father

Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden associate, told congressional investigators on Monday that the president's son sold the "illusion" of access to his father, according to lawmakers.

Both Republican and Democratic House members who attended a closed-door interview with Archer said the witness told them Hunter Biden put his father, President Joe Biden, on the phone with his business associates about 20 times over a 10-year period when the elder Biden was vice president.

But the lawmakers who left a nearly three-hour long meeting with Archer said that, according to Archer, Biden never spoke about business on the calls.

"The substance of the conversation were pleasantries," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told reporters as he left the room where he and others interviewed Archer.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who was the only Democratic lawmaker to attend the lengthy transcribed interview, also said Archer told the interviewers that Biden never spoke beyond pleasantries.

"It's kind of a preposterous premise to think that a father should not say hello to people that his son is at dinner with," Goldman said. "And that is literally all the evidence is."

As Republicans entered the interview, they claimed Archer had knowledge of the Bidens' overseas business deals. Republicans have been probing a claim that Hunter Biden and another family member were paid millions of dollars by a Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, to advocate for foreign policy decisions when Biden was vice president.

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, arrives for closed-door testimony with the House Oversight Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But Goldman said Archer, who was on the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden, claimed to have "no knowledge" of the alleged bribe, and "would be shocked if that actually existed."

Biggs said Archer told them the presence of Biden on the phone calls "indicated, if you will, power."

"I think the things I just told you implicate the president," Biggs told reporters.

Biggs also told reporters that he supported an impeachment inquiry into the president as he got into a car leaving the interview.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the Oversight panel, said in a statement after the interview that it was proof the president lied about having knowledge of his son's business dealings.

"Joe Biden was ‘the brand’ that his son sold around the world to enrich the Biden family," Comer said. "When Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States, he joined Hunter Biden’s dinners with his foreign business associates in person or by speakerphone over 20 times."

Democrats said the potential bombshell interview that Republicans had hyped up turned out to be a dud.

"This witness has no information connecting Joe Biden to any of Hunter Biden's business dealings," Goldman said. "The witness was unequivocal, and stated very clearly that they never discussed any business on that phone conversation."

The White House also piled onto what they said was a Republican failure to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

"It appears that the House Republicans’ own much-hyped witness today testified that he never heard of President Biden discussing business with his son or his son’s associates, or doing anything wrong," Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a statement. "House Republicans keep promising bombshell evidence to support their ridiculous attacks against the President, but time after time, they keep failing to produce any."

Amie Parnes contributed to this report