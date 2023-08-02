Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Gets Into Laughing Fits with Tucker Carlson, Admits ‘Soft Abuse of Power’
He told the former Fox News host following his House Oversight Committee testimony that he sees things differently 'in the rearview'
Tucker Carlson released the first part of an interview with Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer on Wednesday and the two shared a few laughs.
Archer's interview with Carlson follows closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee on his past business dealings with the president's son. House Republicans have accused President Joe Biden of being involved in his son's foreign business dealings while vice president.
"The brand of Biden adds a lot of power when your dad's the vice president," Archer told Carlson, though he never admitted any direct link between the president and his son's regulatory advisory businesses.
Archer explained he and Hunter Biden would act as consultants on navigating "regulatory" issues. He described his former business partner as an expert in "knowing the guy."
Asked by Carlson if the president's son had a "sophisticated knowledge" of regulatory issues, Archer replied he thinks "he led a team that had a sophisticated understanding," prompting laughter from both men.
Archer claimed Joe Biden was present for multiple business meetings, but said business was not discussed and he didn't know if the calls were "orchestrated."
The calls themselves, however, carried power.
"I don't know if it was an orchestrated call in or not. It certainly was powerful though because if you're sitting with a foreign business person and then you hear the vice president's voice then that's prize enough. That's pretty impactful stuff for anyone in the world," Archer said.
At another point Archer claimed Joe Biden "definitively" knew some dinners he joined had business associates, including himself, but also said he couldn't "speculate" on whether he ever knew he was dialing into business meetings, prompting more laughter from the former Fox News host and Archer.
Archer recalled Hunter Biden would get the call from his father and it would be taken on speaker.
Pushed by Carlson on the ethics of this behavior, Archer said it was a "soft abuse of power."
"In the rearview, it's an abuse of soft power," he said.
Archer said the "access" such a phone call implies presents the "pinnacle of power" to associates.
Carlson also read from a letter Biden wrote to Archer while he was vice president saying he was "happy" he and Hunter were working together and he hoped all three of them could meet soon.
Carlson teased he has a much longer interview with Archer dropping as part of his Tucker on Twitter series soon.
