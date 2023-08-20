Hunter Biden Nearly Avoided Charges Before IRS Whistleblowers Talked to Congress: Report
President's son appeared like he would make it through DOJ probe without facing any kind of prosecution
Hunter Biden almost didn't face any charges at all after a years-long probe overseen by U.S. attorney David Weiss, according to a new report.
The New York Times in a Saturday deep-dive story described a series of messages and exchanges it obtained between Weiss' office and the legal team representing Hunter Biden.
According to the story, the president's son's earlier this year appeared like he would make it through Weiss' Justice Department investigation that initially launched in 2018 without facing any kind of prosecution.
But the Times cited correspondence that showed Weiss' position changed in the spring of 2023 amid testimony from IRS whistleblowers who claimed the DOJ investigation was being influenced to benefit Hunter Biden.
Weiss and Hunter Biden's team ultimately negotiated a deal that would have seen the president's son plead guilty to tax evasion and enter a pre-trial diversion program to avoid a gun charge.
But that agreement started to come apart during a federal district court hearing last month when the judge presiding over the case asked prosecutors and defense attorneys a series of questions about the reach of any future immunity Hunter Biden would get from other investigations.
The judge's questions, she said during the hearing, were aimed at ensuring that Hunter Biden was truly getting what he was signing up for and that adequate justice in the case was served.
- IRS Whistleblower Attorney Says ‘David Weiss Has To Go’ After Beau Biden Connection Revealed
- IRS Whistleblowers to Testify On Hunter Biden Criminal Tax Probe
- House GOP Committee Chair Says IRS Whistleblowers Alleged Misconduct in Hunter Biden Case
- House Biden Probe: IRS Whistleblowers v. DOJ and FBI
- US Attorney Leading Hunter Biden Probe Denies Seeking Special Counsel Status and Whistleblower Claim of Political Influence
- Garland Brushes Off GOP ‘Double Standard’ Arguments Over Hunter Biden Plea Deal
Behind the scenes, according to the Times, were marked disagreements over the plea agreement that Hunter Biden and the Justice Department had ultimately agreed to.
At one point, a Weiss deputy in June reportedly asked Hunter Biden's attorney to change language in a press release about the plea agreement deal so that the word "concluded" would be replaced with "resolved."
The role of the IRS whistleblowers in the entire Hunter Biden saga — their communications with Congress, closed-door testimony and media interviews — remains a source of contention.
The Times reported that the legal team for the president's son agrees the whistleblowers' testimony changed the trajectory of the case. They've also argued to DOJ that anyone involved in the prosecution who shared details with Congress amounts to a violation of law worthy of its own criminal charges.
According to the Times, a team of lawyers for one of the IRS agents issued a statement defending their client's testimony: “It appears that if it weren’t for the courageous actions of these whistle-blowers, who had nothing to gain and everything to lose, Hunter Biden would never have been charged at all,” the attorneys said.
Ultimately, the Hunter Biden plea deal fell apart when Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss a special counsel and give him expanded charging powers in the case. Weiss has since said he's prepared to take the charges against Hunter Biden to trial.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics