Hunter Biden Nearly Avoided Charges Before IRS Whistleblowers Talked to Congress: Report
Politics.
Hunter Biden Nearly Avoided Charges Before IRS Whistleblowers Talked to Congress: Report

President's son appeared like he would make it through DOJ probe without facing any kind of prosecution

Zachary Leeman
Hunter Biden almost didn't face any charges at all after a years-long probe overseen by U.S. attorney David Weiss, according to a new report.

The New York Times in a Saturday deep-dive story described a series of messages and exchanges it obtained between Weiss' office and the legal team representing Hunter Biden.

According to the story, the president's son's earlier this year appeared like he would make it through Weiss' Justice Department investigation that initially launched in 2018 without facing any kind of prosecution.

But the Times cited correspondence that showed Weiss' position changed in the spring of 2023 amid testimony from IRS whistleblowers who claimed the DOJ investigation was being influenced to benefit Hunter Biden.

Weiss and Hunter Biden's team ultimately negotiated a deal that would have seen the president's son plead guilty to tax evasion and enter a pre-trial diversion program to avoid a gun charge.

But that agreement started to come apart during a federal district court hearing last month when the judge presiding over the case asked prosecutors and defense attorneys a series of questions about the reach of any future immunity Hunter Biden would get from other investigations.

The judge's questions, she said during the hearing, were aimed at ensuring that Hunter Biden was truly getting what he was signing up for and that adequate justice in the case was served. 

Independent attorney needed to 'bring the proper charges so that there can be some faith restored in our justice system,' IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said on Fox News
Independent attorney needed to ‘bring the proper charges so that there can be some faith restored in our justice system,' IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler said on Fox NewsDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Behind the scenes, according to the Times, were marked disagreements over the plea agreement that Hunter Biden and the Justice Department had ultimately agreed to.

At one point, a Weiss deputy in June reportedly asked Hunter Biden's attorney to change language in a press release about the plea agreement deal so that the word "concluded" would be replaced with "resolved."

The role of the IRS whistleblowers in the entire Hunter Biden saga — their communications with Congress, closed-door testimony and media interviews — remains a source of contention.

The Times reported that the legal team for the president's son agrees the whistleblowers' testimony changed the trajectory of the case. They've also argued to DOJ that anyone involved in the prosecution who shared details with Congress amounts to a violation of law worthy of its own criminal charges.

According to the Times, a team of lawyers for one of the IRS agents issued a statement defending their client's testimony: “It appears that if it weren’t for the courageous actions of these whistle-blowers, who had nothing to gain and everything to lose, Hunter Biden would never have been charged at all,” the attorneys said.

Ultimately, the Hunter Biden plea deal fell apart when Attorney General Merrick Garland named Weiss a special counsel and give him expanded charging powers in the case. Weiss has since said he's prepared to take the charges against Hunter Biden to trial.

