Hundreds of Glenn Beck Podcasts Removed, Then Restored by Apple 

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck says that Apple has restored hundreds of episodes of his podcast after 1,900 episodes were removed "with no explanation."

The media mogul posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday that Apple notified him they had removed every episode of his podcast, "The Glenn Beck Program."

"All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation," Beck posted.

The company instructed Beck to navigate to a link in the message for "more details" as to why his show had been taken off the platform, but when he did, he says it just reiterated that the episodes were gone.

"The link only says, ‘Your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts.’ Well, we got that one, dummy,' " Beck said in the video.

"I cannot imagine what they are… basing this one on," he later added. "This is crazy, crazy… There’s nothing that we have said that would warrant any removal."

Late Wednesday night, Beck posted an update telling his followers that the podcast had been restored to the platform.

"Looks like Apple restored my 3000+ episodes to their platform but still don't have clear answers as to why this happened," he posted. "Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio."

While the podcast episodes were still off the platform, many people from both sides of the aisle came to Beck's defense, claiming Apple was trying to "censor" Beck.

"I want to thank everyone (on the left, right and everyone in between) who spoke up today," Beck posted. "I wish I had better answers from Apple on what happened, but you gave me hope that the issue of censorship is still bigger than politics."