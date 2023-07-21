How Trump’s Criminal Trials Could Disrupt His 2024 Presidential Run

Donald Trump’s White House campaign suffered a significant setback on Friday when a federal judge that he appointed scheduled his South Florida criminal trial to begin on May 20, 2024, a period that clashes with the final stages of the GOP presidential primary and has the potential to run right up to the mid-summer start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

It’s shaping up to be yet another legal-political split screen moment for the former president that is sure to create logistical challenges for his campaign as he runs for his old job. It also means new opportunities for everyone involved as voters contemplate the risks and potential rewards from supporting a twice-impeached, twice-indicted presidential candidate.

“That's certainly something that's going to occupy his time,” said David Weinstein, a Miami-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor familiar with the local jurisdiction where Trump’s historic criminal trial is set to take place.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the 37-count criminal indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith that alleges he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House and then took steps to obstruct the federal investigation.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s seven-page order on Friday spelling out Trump’s trial schedule pointedly called the political considerations that the former president's lawyers already raised as “unnecessary” — at least “at this juncture.” That caveat could be important, potentially setting the stage for future litigation when court proceedings run up against Trump campaign events.

Cannon, a 2020 Trump appointee, also set dates for a number of other pretrial hearings and additional deadlines that run from this month through next spring with the potential to clash up against the race to the White House.

Trump’s attorneys have foreshadowed plans to file motions raising concerns about the schedule and what it does to their client's ability to get a fair trial while running for president, though legal experts do not necessarily expect their efforts to succeed.

“I would be surprised if the Court significantly changed the schedule in a way that would move the trial date,” said Mitchell Epner, a former federal prosecutor and now partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC. “It is likely that there could be adjustments by a matter of days (in either direction) to accommodate other unmovable dates.”

Trump to date has seen his fundraising and political standing go up inside the Republican party with each big new legal event, including his indictment on 34 felony counts in New York for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign and Smith’s charges in the documents case. His GOP rivals have likewise struggled to find a winning message that is critical of Trump’s legal troubles.

Democrats counter that Trump’s criminal problems will ultimately hurt him if he wins the GOP nomination and faces off against their likely nominee, President Joe Biden, in a rematch of 2020.

“This is just another nail in the coffin of his general election,” Rodell Mollineau, a former communications director for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, told The Messenger earlier this week after Trump disclosed he’d received a target letter from Smith indicating charges may soon be coming for the former president’s role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Biden won.

The schedule for Trump in 2024 is already shaping up to be daunting, and it’s one that his GOP primary rivals will be watching closely for political opportunities and the inevitable reporter questions about the former president’s latest legal twists and turns.

Trump’s lawyers will need to be in Cannon’s courtroom in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Jan. 16, 2024, a day after the Iowa Caucus. That’s when the parties are expected to meet for a hearing under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA), a federal law governing the sharing of classified evidence in court proceedings. Cannon excused Trump from attending the first CIPA hearing that she set this month, but it’s unclear how she’ll rule on this topic going forward.

The next, and more substantive hearing, is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024, two days after the South Carolina primary and a day before Michigan voters pick among the Republican presidential candidates.

Those proceedings will be dedicated to the consideration of any remaining evidentiary or non-evidentiary pretrial motions.

Sandwiched into the spring of 2024 is Trump’s trial in New York for the hush money payments. That courtroom battle is scheduled to last upward of three weeks, according to Todd Blanche, a personal attorney for the president who outlined that timeframe during a court hearing with Cannon earlier this week in Fort Pierce.

Back on the Trump federal documents case, a final pretrial hearing has been slated for May 14, 2024. That appears to overlap with the GOP primaries in Nebraska, Maryland and West Virginia.

How long Trump’s South Florida trial ultimately lasts is its own open question.

Earlier this week, Blanche told Cannon that a trial could last up to seven weeks, and federal prosecutors did not respond to that estimate. The government anticipates that its case may last 21 days, and some legal experts doubt that the defense case will take nearly as long as Trump’s lawyers claim.

If that estimate is accurate, however, the trial could end just days before Republicans meet to formally nominate a presidential candidate in Milwaukee from July 14-18.

Weinstein told The Messenger that he expects Trump’s legal team “at every turn” to “try to leverage his political campaign as a way to litigate against the trial date,” though he doesn’t necessarily believe those efforts will succeed.

He commended Cannon for tuning out the political backdrop in her recent order.

“That’s sort of background noise,” Weinstein said in a phone interview. “Look, I represent people who have jobs that require them to work 40 or 50 hours a week or to travel in order to complete the job that they're undertaking, whether they're professional, white collar workers, whether they're blue collar workers and every defendant who's not incarcerated is required to maintain and seek gainful employment.”

Weinstein said he agreed that adjustments to the schedule could be easily accommodated, even if Trump hypothetically needed to skip a court date to accept the Republican nomination.

“So you file a motion. You ask her for a continuance. He requests the ability to pause the trial,” added Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker. “You go up, and you accept the nomination, you make the speech, and then you come back.”

Sean Spicer, a former Trump White House press secretary, told The Messenger he expects the president's lawyers to keep pushing for delays on the trial date. "The dynamic changes once he becomes the presumptive nominee," he said, adding that he expects Trump to have already locked down that all-important political label well before the scheduled start of his federal trial in May of 2024.

Christopher Kise, a Trump attorney, did not respond to an email asking whether he planned to raise future objections about the trial schedule. A Trump campaign spokesperson in an email cast the judge’s order as a victory, even if Cannon rejected the former president’s request that she delay the proceedings until after Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024.

“Today’s order by Judge Cannon is a major setback to the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump a fair legal process,” the spokesperson wrote. “The extensive schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue fighting this empty hoax. Crooked Joe Biden is losing and attempting to use his weaponized DOJ against his top political rival — a disgraceful and un-American abuse of power. Crooked Joe will fail and President Trump will win back the White House for the American people.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s spokesman Peter Carr declined to comment.