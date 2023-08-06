How to Know When Trump Witnesses Flip: Follow the Lawyers

From the start of his presidency to the present criminal woes, each of Donald Trump’s scandals has been shadowed by a familiar dance between his allies and their attorneys.

At the first sign of peril, a lawyer often affiliated with the former president — sometimes even directly or indirectly on his payroll — swoops in to help. But then the lawyers quickly shuffle off once that associate’s loyalty or resolve begins to buckle.

The reason: The proverbial beans are being spilled.

Any change on who is serving as an attorney for a member of Trump’s inner circle is often seen as an early sign that they are facing their own personal legal jeopardy and have determined it’s time to cooperate with the government, even if it means being exposed to threats and harassment from the former president's supporters.

This two-step has famously played out many times over. It happened during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. It reprised itself at the start of Trump’s first impeachment and then returned for the House Select Committee probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Now, it appears to be set for an encore in the twin-bill prosecutions from Special Counsel Jack Smith tied to 2020 election interference and the former president’s mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

In the Jan. 6-related case, Smith immediately sparked speculation about who might be the next to flip on Trump by introducing six unnamed (but nearly all easily identified) co-conspirators: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jeff Clark, Kenneth Chesebro, and a sixth individual reported to be Boris Epshteyn. Days into this newest case, it may be too early to play follow-the-lawyers to forecast any of these witnesses’ next moves.

The same cannot be said about Trump’s Florida case, which is filled with defendants and witnesses with the ex-president’s influence all over their legal teams.

On Thursday, Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira — the latest co-defendant in Trump’s criminal case there — is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in Fort Pierce, Fla., for the second try at an arraignment where he’ll be asked to enter a plea.

An earlier arraignment attempt last Monday got postponed because he had not yet retained local counsel whose practice centers around the Southern District of Florida. It’s an important thing that legal watchers are closely tuned into to see if the scheduling bump affects the trial calendar and because De Oliveira currently is represented by Virginia-based attorney John Irving, who also represents ex-Trump trade director Peter Navarro.

Carlos De Oliveira, personal aide to former US President Donald Trump, arrives at the James L. King Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on July 31, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner said that this practice has a history that long predates Trump, and in particular posed a “problem” for the Justice Department when it advanced sprawling conspiracy cases of mob members “where organized crime would send what was called a ‘paid lawyer,’ as opposed to a public defender, to defend someone who got arrested or who was under investigation.”

“And the clear understanding was that the lawyer was there, partially to defend the individual, but mostly to make certain that the individuals did not turn against the organization,” Epner told The Messenger.

In this guide, The Messenger accounts for how shake-ups within the legal teams of Trump associates have presaged major developments in their cases for at least half a decade as potential witnesses respond to investigators’ questions willingly or unwillingly, and sometimes where their cooperation is dangled in exchange for a guilty plea and a recommendation of a less severe punishment.

It’s a history that shows how this pattern could continue in Washington, D.C., federal court in the sprawling new criminal case against Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and down in South Florida as a former IT director at Mar-a-Lago is believed to be cooperating with prosecutors.

Walt Nauta (L) looks on as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) talks with members of the media on the tarmac at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on Aug. 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

‘Representing everybody’

Trump’s lawyers during the Mueller probe worked overtime to stay in touch with a sprawling network of fellow attorneys representing people around the president.

One of the most famously prolific was William Burck, who represented former White House senior strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House counsel Don McGahn.

All three were solely witnesses in the Mueller investigation and some of their testimony, in particular McGahn, played a starring role in the section of the special counsel’s final report spelling out about multiple instances where the president attempted to obstruct the 2016 Russian election interference investigation.

“He did end up representing everybody, I think, in the White House Counsel's office and then a couple of additional witnesses as well,” Trump’s former attorney Ty Cobb told The Messenger, referring to Burck. “And I know from interactions with the Mueller team that they view that skeptically.”

POLITICO reported at the time that the president’s personal legal team, then led by Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani, organized weekly strategy conference calls and maintained more than 30 so-called “joint defense agreements” that allowed the president’s personal attorneys to collect information from other lawyers about the materials and questions the special counsel raised and even who might soon be indicted.

Legal experts at the time raised questions about the approach, though it is also considered routine whenever an investigation gets complex and the number of people involved starts to sprawl out. It’s also a way to pass information back and forth with attorney-client privilege protections if the joint defense agreement is put on paper and made official.

Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates (R) leaves federal court after sentencing December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

‘Irreconcilable Differences’

The most memorable example of someone flipping on a person in Trump’s orbit involves the case of 2016 Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s former deputy Rick Gates. He hired a high-profile attorney known for helping clients cut plea deals with the federal government just before severing ties with his earlier powerhouse three-lawyer defense team.

That move, exchanging Shan Wu, Walter Mack and Annemarie McAvoy, all three of whom were former federal prosecutors, with Thomas Green, another ex-prosecutor who has defended clients in major Washington scandals from Watergate to Iran Contra and the Keating Five, came just before Gates decided to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation.

For Gates, the weight of his legal fees may have been too great to bear, and Mack’s law firm ultimately sued him for more than $370,000 in unpaid bills.

Citing attorney-client privilege, McAvoy declined to comment on what caused the breakdown of her legal team’s relationship with Gates, but she noted that criminal investigation or prosecution is a heavy burden for anybody.

“One of the problems with our judicial system is sometimes they just plead guilty because they just can't afford to fight,” McAvoy told The Messenger.

Just days after his trio of lawyers cited “irreconcilable differences” with their client, Gates pleaded guilty to financial crimes and lying to investigators, ultimately assisting the special counsel’s investigation and then getting a recommendation from prosecutors for a far more lenient sentence. Gates’ earlier dramatic change in lawyers — which culminated 22 months later when a judge sentenced the GOP operative to 45 days of weekend jail time and probation for three years — signaled that shift in strategy.

The Flynn backflip

Michael Flynn, another central Mueller probe figure, actually did an opposite version of what Gates did with his legal representation.

Michael Flynn, former U.S. National Security advisor to former President Trump, speaks at a campaign event for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on April 21, 2022 at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio. Dustin Franz/Getty Images

Flynn, an ex-National Security Advisor, initially had two attorneys on his payroll who arranged his 2017 guilty plea with Mueller, which included cooperation with the special counsel investigators that repeatedly delayed his prison sentencing.

But then Flynn famously reneged on that deal after firing those lawyers and replacing them with Sidney Powell, who later became one of the key lawyers involved in Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump ultimately pardoned Flynn in late November, 2020, after Attorney General William Barr attempted earlier in the year to withdraw the charges before running into a skeptical U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan who delayed the case’s complete nullification.

There’s also the case of Michael Cohen, the Trump campaign’s 2016 lawyer and fixer who stayed loyal to the president until shifting course in the summer of 2018 to cooperate with federal prosecutors investigating hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The Trump campaign reportedly paid more than $225,000 in legal fees for Cohen from October 2017 through February 2018, some two months before the FBI search of Cohen’s home paved the way for his cooperation and a lawyer shakeup that included the hiring of longtime Democratic consigliere Lanny Davis.

Cohen later alleged in a lawsuit that the spigot stopped after he publicly announced his plan to cooperate in the federal investigation.

‘The president consents’

On the cusp of Trump’s first impeachment, federal prosecutors narrowed their crosshairs on two of Giuliani’s associates involved in the former mayor’s campaign of “shadow diplomacy” in Ukraine: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Two of Trump’s then-attorneys quickly made plans for the pair’s legal defense.

“The President consents to allowing your representation of Mr. Parnas and Mr. Fruman,” Trump’s then-counsel Jay Sekulow wrote to John Dowd in an email dated Oct. 2, 2019.

On Oct. 10, a week and one day later, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York charged Parnas and Fruman in an indictment steeped in details of Trump’s Ukrainian scandal. Fruman continued to be represented by Trump-tied counsel, while Parnas dramatically cut ties with the former president through a new hire: Joseph Bondy, a criminal defense attorney and prominent advocate in the area of cannabis law.

Asked about Trump’s pattern of putting associates under the wings of his legal team, Bondy noted that this practice could become problematic.

“In a criminal case, potential conflicts of interest may arise when a defendant's legal expenses are covered by an employer, co-defendant, or a third-party potentially involved in the crime,” Bondy told The Messenger. “Frequently, merely potential conflicts can be waived. An example of this is evident in cases with multiple defendants, such as the classified document case involving Donald Trump.”

When one co-defendant decides to cooperate, Bondy noted that joint defense agreements “by definition fall apart.”

Though prosecutors never gave him a cooperation deal, Parnas shared thousands of files with the then-Democratic led House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which ultimately released scores of those documents. The trove included Sekulow’s email to Dowd detailing the backstory of that retainer. Parnas and Bondy traveled from New York to Washington, D.C., to deliver it, trailed by a lengthy press scrum.

Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and his lawyer Joseph Bondy are seen outside of the U.S. Capitol after attempting to visit the Senate chamber where the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is underway on Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Later convicted of campaign-finance and wire fraud crimes, Parnas is currently serving the remainder of his 20-month sentence under house arrest in Florida. Fruman received a lighter one-year sentence after pleading guilty to soliciting a donation from Russian oligarch Andrey Muraviev. Neither of the men ultimately turned government’s witness.

‘Classic prisoner’s dilemma’

The swirl of Trump attorneys interlocked with witnesses and defendants once again has emerged as a phenomenon to watch as Smith’s twin investigations into the former president — for his handling of classified documents post-presidency and all-things 2020 election interference — reach critical moments on the charging front.

Last Tuesday, Smith charged Trump alone with four counts of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing an official proceeding, and an alleged violation of a criminal analogue of the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era civil rights law. Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The six unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment are remarkable for what they have in common: Most, if not all of them, are attorneys, and they in turn are represented by counsel. Giuliani is represented by Robert Costello, who famously dangled a pardon by then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen by reminding him he had “friends in high places.” (Cohen, now a sharp Trump critic, has few friends any more in MAGA-world.)

In a recent interview with The Messenger, Costello adamantly denied that Giuliani would follow Cohen’s path, despite intense pressure on the former New York City mayor, who recently met with Smith’s prosecutors for a two-day proffer session.

Beyond co-conspirators, there are also key witnesses to consider. Pence, whose attorney Greg Jacob recently testified at a hearing to determine whether Eastman should be disbarred, hardened his public line on Trump since the latest indictment. After Smith quoted Trump telling Pence he was “too honest,” the ex-VP has merchandised the line for his own campaign.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the ex-aide to Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, memorably told Congress that Trump-linked attorney Stefan Passantino urged her to “downplay” her role. She severed ties with him, ignored Passantino’s advice, and became one of the star witnesses for the House Select Committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol. She also added a new attorney, Jody Hunt, a longtime career DOJ official who served as then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff and later led the civil division from 2018 through July 2020. (Passantino later sued the committee, claiming that they circulated a “false narrative.”)

Meadows himself was represented by George Terwilliger, a partner at McGuireWoods, a firm that received $900,000 from Save America in 2022. That firm is notably absent from the PAC’s latest FEC filing, amid rumors of the ex-chief of staff’s possible cooperation with federal prosecutors.

In Trump’s Florida case, the former president’s personal valet Walt Nauta is represented by Stanley Woodward, the go-to attorney for numerous accused Jan. 6 rioters. According to recent FEC filings, Woodward’s firm received more than $201,000 to date this year from Save America. Woodward also represented Yuscil Taveras, a former Mar-a-Lago IT director dubbed “Trump Employee 4” in the former president’s latest indictment.

Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta and his lawyer Stanley Woodward (back) arrive at The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Prosecutors now say that might be a problem because Woodward had past or current attorney-client relationships with at least seven people questioned by the government, and at least three of those clients might be a conflict-of-interest for Nauta.

Taveras is one of them.

According to prosecutors, De Oliveira told Taveras that “the boss” wanted servers holding security footage deleted. Prosecutors have since confirmed that Taveras terminated his relationship with Woodward, will testify for the government, and does not consent to being cross-examined by his old lawyer. Woodward declined to comment for this article.

Legal observers are also keeping close watch on De Oliveira and who he lines up as an attorney given the superseding indictment released last Tuesday says the former president helped him hire a lawyer. Some two weeks after the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, Smith’s prosecutors wrote: “Trump called De Oliveira and told De Oliveira that Trump would get De Oliveira an attorney.”

Irving, an environmental lawyer, was with De Oliveira at last Monday’s hearing that ultimately got postponed because the Mar-a-Lago worker didn’t have local counsel. Irving’s firm, Earth & Water Law LLC, has been paid more than $149,000 by Trump’s main political action committee Save America in the first half of this year, Federal Election Commission filings revealed on Monday evening. Irving did not respond to a request for comment to confirm whether he was that lawyer.

Legal experts believe the pressure will only intensify on Nauta and De Oliveira to cut their own deals with prosecutors. Nauta was photographed on Thursday with Trump during his trip from his Bedminster, N.J., club, to the Washington arraignment, including handing the former president an umbrella before boarding his private plane at Reagan National Airport in Northern Virginia.

Epner, the ex-prosecutor, likened the two men’s positions to the “classic prisoner’s dilemma,” a game theory thought experiment involving two rational actors who can cooperate for mutual benefit — or one can betray the other for personal gain.

“There’s one deal, and the first guy to flip is going to get it,” said Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich. “The greatest mathematicians in the world have agreed this is an almost (surefire) way to ensure that someone flips unless there is a massive force that is overcoming the free will of the people who are put in the prisoner’s dilemma.”

To predict how that dilemma resolves, court-watchers almost certainly will monitor what happens with Nauta and De Oliveira’s Trump-tied attorneys on the case’s docket.