How Kyrsten Sinema Could Run Into A Money Crunch

Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t decided whether or not she’ll run for reelection next year, but money could become a problem for her campaign if she decides to wage what would likely be a three-way race between Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and a Republican candidate.

Adding to her challenge: A new poll shared exclusively with The Messenger finds that just 39% of voters overall view her favorably, including 41% of independents.

To be sure, Sinema has a cash-on-hand advantage over Gallego. She reported having over $10.7 million cash on hand, the second highest of any incumbent Senator.

But an analysis of campaign finance data by The Messenger shows that Sinema has suffered a steep drop in unitemized contributors, better known as donations under $200.

Through the first two quarters of 2023, Sinema has relied on PAC contributions and donors who could contribute the maximum amount of money — $3,300 — to her campaign committee. Over half of Sinema’s $2.1 million second-quarter haul came from donors who gave the maximum amount, and only about $104,000 came from donors in Arizona. Meanwhile, Gallego raised almost $350,000 from Arizona donors in the second quarter.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) speaks during a “pen and pad” at the U.S. Capitol on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sen. Sinema and Sen. Tillis spoke on Title 42, which will be expired by midnight tonight. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

So far, in 2023, Sinema has raised just $14,000 from unitemized contributions. Gallego, meanwhile, has raised $3.6 million in donations under $200. For reference, Sinema has raised $3.7 million this year. The only declared GOP Senate candidate — Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb — raised $323,000 from small donors. The last quarter where Sinema raised six figures worth of unitemized contributions was the third quarter of 2020.

“It’s clear that she is dipping from an ever decreasing pool of donors,” said Sacha Haworth, a senior adviser for Replace Sinema, an outside group that is backing Gallego. “The only people she can go to for support are special interest donors, CEO’s, or members of No Labels such as we know them.”

Sinema has been quiet about her intentions after she left the Democratic party shortly after the 2022 midterm elections and while Sinema has filed the necessary paperwork to run again, she has yet to announce her candidacy.

“Arizonans are sick of extreme career candidates constantly saying and doing whatever it takes to raise more and more money. Kyrsten promised Arizonans she’d be an independent Senator who delivers lasting solutions, and that’s exactly what she’s done,” a Sinema spokesperson told The Messenger in a statement. “She remains focused on solving challenges facing everyday Arizonans, not campaign politics.”

If Sinema runs, Arizona will be the only state on the map to feature a three-way race that could well determine control of the Senate. Democrats fear Sinema could tip the election to Republicans. Even though she has left the Democratic Party, Sinema still caucuses with Democrats, who are clinging onto a narrow 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.

“The reality is I’m doing my job,” Sinema told a reporter last Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. “As you know, over the last two-and-a-half years, every major piece of legislation that has passed the United States Congress I negotiated, drafted, wrote, passed. So I have a whole lot of work to do.”

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported that Sinema was making the necessary preparations to seek a second term. Her campaign spent $808,000 from April through June, including $344,000 to Fose + McKay LLC, a consulting firm with offices in Phoenix and Washington, D.C. for digital advertising, list acquisition, and retainer fees. Max Fose, President and CEO of the firm, served as Sinema’s Republican Chair for her winning 2018 campaign. He previously worked for former Sen. John McCain, former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano, and former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer. Fose did not reply to a request for comment.

A Difficult, but Still Possible Path To Victory?

Despite a potential money crunch, there is still a path for Sinema to win as an independent; it just won’t be easy.

“What she needs to win, and what is gettable, she would need roughly six in ten independents, three in ten Republicans, and two in ten Democrats,” said Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predictive Insights, a nonpartisan Arizona-based polling firm. “And that would just put her over the top.”

According to Noble’s latest data, shared exclusively with The Messenger, Sinema has some work to do in shoring up independent voters.

Thirty-nine percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Sinema, while 46% have an unfavorable opinion. Among independent voters, 41% view her favorably while 39% view her unfavorably. Only 32% of Democrats view her favorably, and Republicans have a more positive view of her (42%).

Sinema’s favorability in Arizona is similar to that of President Biden’s. Thirty-nine percent view Biden favorably, while 58% view him unfavorably. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is seen 41% favorably and 56% unfavorably.

Gallego is less defined in the general electorate, according to Noble’s latest poll taken July 13 through 17th. Thirty-six percent view Gallego favorably, 25% view him unfavorably, and 25% said they have no opinion of him.

Kari Lake, the Arizona GOP’s gubernatorial nominee in 2022 who ferociously embraced Trump’s false election conspiracy theories, has said she is seriously considering a Senate bid. She is seen favorably by 35% and 51% unfavorably. Lamb, the only declared GOP candidate, is not well known;22% said they have no opinion of him, and 17% said they have never heard of him.

In April, the Gallego campaign sponsored a poll by Democratic firm Public Policy Polling that found Gallego at 42%, Lake at 35%, and Sinema at 14%, a distant third.

“She has said that the seat doesn’t belong to her,” Haworth said. “If she doesn’t want the balance of the Senate potentially to be handed to someone who espouses election denial, someone who would not continue the policy efforts that Sinema purports to support such as women’s reproductive rights or climate change, then it seems to me like she should be asking herself, ‘Should I run again?’ ”