How Georgia’s RICO Act Was Key to Trump Charges

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Monday in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into his interference with the 2020 election in Georgia. Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO law, to charge Trump and 18 others with crimes associated with the election conspiracy.

RICO laws are generally associated with the take down of mobster organizations because it allows prosecutors to charge higher-ups along with lower level participants in organized crime.

"RICO is a fancy way of saying, look, a whole bunch of people got together, two or more really, they got together and coordinated a conspiracy, it’s a conspiracy on steroids as my friend Norm Eisen likes to say," CNN's chief legal analyst Laura Coates explained the law during a broadcast following the indictment.

She continued: "It’s a way of participating in crimes, two or more in Georgia, as part of an overall plan. The overall connection, really, is that you all engage in criminal behavior. You need to not have direct connection with one another, as long as you are part of an overall conspiracy or actual enterprise."

The federal RICO Act was adopted in 1970. Originally, the law served as a way to combat organized crime and in 1989, the Supreme Court pointed out that the law was wide enough to not be limited to just organized crime. The high court wrote in an opinion that the law spans “broadly enough to encompass a wide range of criminal activity, taking many different forms and likely to attract a broad array of perpetrators.”

Georgia's RICO law makes it a crime to participate in, acquire, or control any kind of "enterprise" through a "pattern of racketeering activity." The conspiracy does not have to be successful in its efforts for a RICO to stick.

"The reason this is so important to hear is that normally a prosecutor only has the jurisdiction in their own specific area. They have to be nearsighted for justice to prevail. RICO allows you to be broader," Coates said of the law. "Because whatever you have engaged in, in criminal behavior, that really had an impact in my jurisdiction — whether it happened out of state, whether it was in a different county, whether it was something in a different region of the country — it all can count towards my RICO case."

An "enterprise" can be one or more persons seeking a common goal. "Racketeering activity" means to commit, attempt to commit, or intimidate someone else to commit any one of the more than three dozen laws. At least two act must be committed to qualify under the pattern, tasking prosecutors with the burden of proof.

RICO charges in Georgia come with either a prison term of five to 20 years, a fine of $25,000 or three times the amount of money earned during the criminal activity, or both.

Willis told reporters that she plans to try all 19 defendants in the indictment together, emphasizing her experience with RICO cases as this is the 11th one brought by her office.

Trump and the 18 others charged in the indictment have until Aug. 25 to surrender. The former president is widely expected to plead not guilty as he did in his other indictments.