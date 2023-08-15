How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump
The indictment in Georgia marks the culmination of a years-long investigation into the former president
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating former president Donald Trump in 2021, just one month after he phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to suggest finding "votes" that could overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
On Monday, Willis became the third person to indict the former president.
The indictment in Georgia marks the culmination of an investigation into the former president and others over their actions to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.
The 97-page, 41-count indictment levies criminal charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, while 30 other individuals are named as "co-conspirators."
To bring many of the charges, Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, which she has used in several previous cases during her time as Fulton County district attorney. The Associated Press has reported that Willis said she does not try "skinny cases" and instead prefers to have an abundance of evidence before bringing charges.
Willis and her staff have not commented on the continued barrage of insults Trump and his campaign have levied at them in recent months as news of the likely indictment spread.
- GOP Georgia State Lawmaker Calls for Investigation Into Fani Willis
- Trump Campaign Targets Georgia DA’s Family After Indictment: ‘The Truth About Fani Willis’
- Trump Accuses Georgia DA Fani Willis of ‘Illegal Leaks,’ Says He ‘Didn’t Tamper With the Election’
- Fani Willis Requests a March 2024 Start Date for Trump Georgia Trial
- Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis Says She Has Received Racist Threats, Abuse Over Trump Probe
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’
She has also reported receiving racist threats and messages as her team's work investigating the former president continued.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics