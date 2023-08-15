How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump - The Messenger
How Georgia DA Fani Willis Investigated the Wide-Ranging Case Against Trump

The indictment in Georgia marks the culmination of a years-long investigation into the former president

Eva Surovell
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis first began investigating former president Donald Trump in 2021, just one month after he phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to suggest finding "votes" that could overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

On Monday, Willis became the third person to indict the former president.

The indictment in Georgia marks the culmination of an investigation into the former president and others over their actions to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

The 97-page, 41-count indictment levies criminal charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants, while 30 other individuals are named as "co-conspirators."

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

To bring many of the charges, Willis used Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, which she has used in several previous cases during her time as Fulton County district attorney. The Associated Press has reported that Willis said she does not try "skinny cases" and instead prefers to have an abundance of evidence before bringing charges.

Willis and her staff have not commented on the continued barrage of insults Trump and his campaign have levied at them in recent months as news of the likely indictment spread.

Read More

She has also reported receiving racist threats and messages as her team's work investigating the former president continued.

