How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024

After a surprisingly strong midterm performance last November, House Democrats' new campaign chair is feeling bullish about her party's chances in the next election.

“We’re gonna have a Democrat majority in 2024,” Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) predicted at the end of a nearly 30-minute phone interview with The Messenger last week.

After Republicans took control of the House this year, Democrats need to pick up a net of just five seats to take back chamber in 2024. That could be accomplished entirely in New York, where Democrats are targeting six GOP incumbents, or in California, where they are eyeing another five Republican-held seats. And Democrats see additional opportunities in other districts that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.

DelBene, who took the reins of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee earlier this year, believes success this cycle will largely hinge on candidate quality, an advantage she argued will be on Democrats’ side as she casts House Republicans as a conference of “chaos” and their candidates as “extreme.”

In her interview with The Messenger, DelBene talked about the map, intervening in primaries and the role Biden and former President Donald Trump will play in down-ballot races.

Here are the top lines from the interview:

ON WHETHER JOE BIDEN WOULD BE AN ASSET

As the former vice president in 2016, Biden was seen as the type of surrogate who could campaign in any district. But as a sitting president seeking reelection with an approval rating mired in the low 40s, DelBene immediately pivoted to the president’s policies when asked if he would be an asset to the party’s most vulnerable members on the campaign trail.

“I think when you look at the policy that we were able to pass last Congress, both in Congress and with the support of the president, we’re already seeing the impact that’s having on the ground throughout the country on infrastructure and projects moving forward, on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act,” she began.

DelBene said the implementation of Biden's policies “will make a big difference” in competitive districts and speak to Democrats’ ability to govern in contrast to what she characterized as chaos from the current Republican majority.

ON WHETHER THE DCCC WILL GET INVOLVED IN PRIMARIES

DelBene emphasized recruiting “strong candidates” for races across the country. She acknowledged that there will be competitive Democratic primaries in some cases, but suggested the DCCC won't endorse one Democrat over another.

“Our role isn’t to pick in the primaries,” she said. “It’s to make sure that we have strong candidates in the primary and that they’re running strong campaigns.”

On the Republican side, where some Democrats in recent cycles have been willing to boost Trump-aligned candidates in a primary, thinking they would be easier to beat in a general election, DelBene returned to her focus on recruiting strong Democratic candidates.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen Republicans running extreme candidates across the country — all over — and I don’t think anyone wants to see any of those folks even close to ever being a member of Congress,” she said.

ON THE BEST STATES TO WIN THE MAJORITY

Republicans hold seats in 18 districts Biden won in the 2020 election. Six of those are in New York and five are in California. She framed both blue states as “big opportunities.“

“But we also have opportunities across the country, given either the districts that President Biden won where we know they have strong Democratic voting populations who can help turn those seats blue, but also there were a lot of races that were very, very close that Republicans won by a tiny margin,” DelBene said. “We think we have big opportunities there when we can have responsible candidates versus extreme candidates on the Republican side.”

ON THE HOUSE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY

DelBene said House Republicans’ agenda will help Democrats in 2024 because they've made clear they’re more interested in pursuing messaging bills to please their base than pushing through legislation that can ultimately get to the president's desk and help the American people.

“We know to get things done, we need to be in the majority,” DelBene said. “The American people don’t wanna see extremists in charge of the House of Representatives.”

ON ABORTION

Backlash to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was one of the major reasons Democrats had a better-than-expected election last year. DelBene framed abortion as a “daily issue“ with Republican-led states seeking to enact new restrictions.

"We see the ongoing attacks on women’s reproductive health care, on women’s reproductive freedoms, taking place across the country every day," she said.

Despite rhetoric from Republicans who say abortion should be settled by the states, DelBene is adamant that Republicans have repeatedly made clear “they want a nationwide abortion ban, and that is absolutely not what the American people wanna see.“

"So absolutely this will be an issue and continue to be an issue because they have not stopped their ongoing effort to take away reproductive freedoms," DelBene said.

ON HOW DEMOCRATS SHOULD HANDLE TRUMP

At a CNN town hall earlier this month, Trump urged Republicans to allow the U.S. to default on its debt unless Democrats give in to “massive cuts.“ DelBene insisted Republicans should have to answer for that, given that Trump is their leading 2024 presidential candidate.

“I think over and over we’re gonna see Republicans have to state where they stand on these issues and be able to talk about whether they support them or not,“ DelBene said.

“When we talk about sound governance, people wanna know that folks are gonna stand up for strong policies and not just be followers of a particular person in their party because really right now we don’t have moderate Republicans anymore because they’ve all given into the most extreme elements of their party,” she continued. ”That’s why they’ve become so extreme. That’s why folks are voting for Democrats and we’re gonna have a Democrat majority in 2024.”

What House Republicans are saying: “Extreme House Democrats are spending their time in the minority coddling criminals, opening the border to drugs and chaos, and holding the economy hostage so they can continue their spending addiction," Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement to The Messenger. “They’re out of control and reminding voters why they couldn’t be trusted with the gavels in the first place.”