How Biden Is Dealing With RFK Jr.: Ignore and ‘Let Him Implode’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can't seem to go more than a few days without making a controversial remark or sharing a conspiracy theory that draws widespread condemnation.

But Joe Biden has largely taken a pay-no-mind approach to his long-shot challenger, with aides maintaining that Kennedy's outlandish statements speak for themselves and will prevent him from gaining any further traction in the Democratic primary without the president weighing in.

“As Americans are exposed more and more to his extreme and unpopular record and agenda, we fully expect his support to continue to falter,” said one Biden adviser, who was granted anonymity to discuss the campaign’s strategy.

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist, has a long history of sharing unfounded conspiracy theories. Last month, YouTube – citing its misinformation policy – removed an interview where he peddled false claims about the coronavirus.

But this week, after a video was published featuring Kennedy floating a conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people while “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people,” White House officials made an exception to their rule and criticized him. Kennedy’s comments also resulted in sharp criticism from members of his own family.

“The claims made on that tape is false,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a press briefing Monday after she was asked about Kennedy’s remarks. “It is vile, and they put our fellow Americans in danger.”

“If you think about the racist and anti-semitic conspiracy theories that come out of saying those types of things,” Jean-Pierre continued. “It’s an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans.

“And so, it is important that we essentially speak out when we hear those claims made more broadly.”

Outside of Jean-Pierre’s comments, Biden’s White House and campaign have generally avoided attacking Kennedy. While he’s not seen as a serious contender for the Democratic nomination, he has become somewhat of an annoyance for the president.

Kennedy has registered surprisingly high levels of support in the polls. A Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX last month showed Kennedy at 14% in the Democratic presidential primary.

A separate recent Messenger/Harris survey found that Kennedy had the highest favorability rating (45%) of any declared presidential candidate. By comparison, former President Donald Trump was at 43% and Biden was at 40%.

“The more people find out about Mr. Kennedy’s views, the more support he has,” a Kennedy spokesperson said in an email, after being asked about the Biden campaign’s approach.

And there’s the looming concern that Kennedy might perform well in New Hampshire, where Biden and national Democrats have irritated some voters by reorganizing the Democratic nominating calendar to place South Carolina — the state credited with turning around his 2020 campaign — ahead of the Granite State.

“I think 2016 showed us that we can’t take anything for granted,” said one Democratic strategist who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and saw Bernie Sanders strip votes away from her in the primary. “A lot of voters never came home after that in the general election. We could see the same damage being done here.”

But a poll conducted by St. Anselm College in June showed that 68% of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters support Biden, compared to just 9% for Kennedy, easing fears among Democrats.

To that point, Democratic operatives say Biden’s approach to Kennedy is the right one, particularly as he continues to make headlines on issues including vaccinations and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Russians were acting in good faith,” Kennedy told SiriusXM host Steve Scully last month. “So no, we’re the ones who have not been acting in good faith.”

“Best to just let him implode,” said Democratic strategist Eddie Vale. “On his own, he’s done a great job of making everyone think his initials stand for ‘Real F—ing Krazy.”

“All he is doing is running around spouting conspiracy theories on right-wing podcasts,” Vale added. “So it’s best to just ignore him like a toddler and let him tucker himself out as no actual Democratic voters are paying attention to him or supporting him.”

Democrats predict the hits for Kennedy will keep coming, particularly as he is set to testify at a congressional hearing Thursday on the federal government’s role in censorship.

“I would expect that the witness will be held to account for his irresponsible, vile, unfounded conspiracy theories,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., a member of the subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which Kennedy will testify before, told The Messenger.

Wasserman Schultz also signaled that she would confront Kennedy over the conspiracy theories at the hearing.

A second Democratic strategist predicted that Kennedy would self-destruct.

“He’s a gnat and it’s going to be annoying,” the strategist said. “But they don’t need to get into a sword fight with a gnat.”

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.