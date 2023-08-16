How Arizona Became a Crucial 2024 Barometer for White House and Senate Control

Arizona is a state in flux.

Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is the fastest-growing county in the nation, with 56,831 new residents added in 2022.

While Democrats — President Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly — won in Arizona in 2020 and 2022, respectively, MAGA is on the march, with a Republican base that strongly backs former president Donald Trump and is ready to line up behind Kari Lake in the Senate race, with election denialism at the center of both campaigns.

On that front, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican who served as a flashpoint in 2020 and 2022 for fighting the Big Lie, calls his county "ground zero" nationally when it comes to election denialism.

So while it hasn't gotten the same level of attention as other swing states, Arizona has emerged as a crucial microcosm—a barometer for where the rest of the nation might land when the dust settles in 2024.

"We are the barometer and we're symbolic of where this country is going," Rep. Ruben Gallego, who could be facing Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and former TV personality Lake in the U.S. Senate race, told The Messenger in an interview from Buckeye, Arizona after a recent townhall. "The fastest growing state in the country, a multicultural state, more than 30% Latino."

Biden beat Trump by just over 10,000 votes in 2020, an election that was decided days after election day as the nation watched votes be tabulated to decide the winner.

And the possible three-way senate race has political scientists delighted, but means organizers and candidates will be peeking under every desert rock looking for votes in a chamber where one extra Republican senator could decide control, the election of Gallego could give Democrats a more dependable vote, and a Sinema victory could mean headaches for both parties.

To political operatives the landscape is clear: Arizona could end up being the state most flush with campaign cash up and down the ballot.

"Per capita we'll probably be the most targeted state in the union," said Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican political consultant and former deputy director of the southwest for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. "TV stations should be giving Christmas bonuses to their employees after this election with the barrage of TV, radio, mail, and digital spending coming to the state."

Cash Rules Everything Around Me

Kari Lake outside the federal courthouse where former president Donald Trump was arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

But money — or lack thereof — also tells the story of the ongoing effects of MAGA in a growing and diverse state as well.

Arizona Democrats are outraising the Arizona Republican Party seven to one, in part because of the lurch to the right by former party chair Kelli Ward, which caused Republican donors to reconsider giving. State Republicans have raised a paltry $165,293 this year, compared to $1.15 million raised by the Arizona Democratic Party. Similarly, the GOP federal account which helps fund operations during a presidential cycle, stood at less than $24,000 at the end of June, while Democrats had $714,000.

"Democrats in our state could lose a one-car race," said Jaime Molera, who served as an advisor to former Republican Governor Jane Dee Hull and co-founded the Molera Alvarez consulting firm. "But the reason I think Democrats are going to run the table is because of where the money is flowing."

For Democrats to win, they will need to invest in laying the groundwork for victory, grassroots organizers on the ground told The Messenger.

"The time is now, the education has to happen now, all of the communities in Arizona right now are persuasion communities," said Alejandra Gomez, the executive director of LUCHA Arizona, which is part of a coalition that registered over 550,000 voters since the fight against the stringent SB1070 immigration law in 2010. "Right-wing MAGA supporters who support Trump are doing it now, so we must be doing the work now to ensure we re-elect President Biden.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With Democrats recently acknowledging the need to better reach Latino men, who have drifted away from the party, Gomez agreed the work is necessary in Arizona as well.

"Absolutely, men of color across the board in Arizona are targets for the right and we must invest now," she said.

Biden and his allies appear to be doing some of the necessary work of prioritizing the state and its voters, at least in the last week, with the president heading to Flagstaff, Arizona a week ago to designate a new national monument to preserve land surrounding Grand Canyon National Park and to limit it from mining opportunities. The decision was made after a push by a dozen northern Arizona tribes, the White House said.

The outside group supporting the administration's policies, known as Building Back Together, also announced a six-figure radio and digital ad buy on Monday touting the Inflation Reduction Act curbing insulin costs aimed at Latino and Black audiences in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee.

"Ground Zero" for Election Denialism

Stephen Richer, Maricopa Country Recorder, speaks at a press conference on the midterm elections on November 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona about election security and false and misleading information. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

But while fundraising may be paltry, there's energy among conservative ranks as well. Arizona, and in particular Maricopa County, has served as a hub for disinformation amid the rise of election denialism after the 2020 election.

Richer, who was targeted by Trump, and later Lake — to the point that he sued her in June for defamation — spoke to The Messenger about Maricopa's unique place, both electorally, and in his fight to make sure democracy is done right.

"How does Maricopa County factor into 2024? It's a purple county that makes up 62% of a purple state so it's really hard to lose it and win Arizona," he said, noting that the national obsession with Maricopa is because out of the ten-largest counties in the country—most of which are blue—it is the only one that breaks down roughly one-third Democrat, one-third Republican, and one-third Independent.

Explaining how the county factors "more prominently than any jurisdiction in the United States into the mechanics of democracy" partly because of infamous election denial claims, Richer recalled the Willie Sutton Rule. The story goes that asked by a reporter in 1933 why he robbed banks, Sutton replied "Because that's where the money is."

Similarly, the votes are in Maricopa, and despite death threats, needing to buy enhanced home security, and even doubts and questions from people and friends Richer trusted, he said he is running for re-election in the county hoping to administer another fair election in 2024.

In the wake of 2022, when Trump-endorsed candidates won after siding with his election denial claims in the primaries for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state, there is a hope among election officials like Richer that such a feat would go a long way towards tamping down the flames of election denialism in the country.

"Call me apocalyptic, or storybookish, or fantastical, but I think we are in a profoundly serious moment in American history and for whatever reason of all the towns in all the world it's landed on my gin joint," he said. "I have a chance to deal with a lot of nonsense, but also have a front row seat in this historical moment and hopefully can have a positive impact in the preservation of the notion of truth and institutions in our democracy."

As new residents and campaign cash continue to pour into Maricopa County and the state at large, and with election denialism still a threat in Arizona and beyond, local political figures say it will be the most critical battleground state to watch.

"What happens here is going to be very reflective of what is really the future of the country and where it's going," Gallego said.