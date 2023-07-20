House Votes Down Amendment to Add Flights at Reagan Airport - The Messenger
House Votes Down Amendment to Add Flights at Reagan Airport

The House is expected to vote on the FAA's reauthorization during session on Thursday

Kayla Gallagher
A regional American Airlines plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on March 20, 2023.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The House on Wednesday voted down an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization that would have added seven daily roundtrip flights to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

In a 205-229 vote Wednesday night, the amendment, sponsored by Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, was rejected. This vote was not divided on party lines, but more based on the geographic location of the lawmakers.

Owens originally proposed adding 28 additional daily flights to DCA, but he and his coalition of lawmakers eventually settled on seven.

"It’s about empowering American consumers by providing more options and greater convenience for people traveling to and from Washington, D.C.," Owens said Wednesday.

Some lawmakers argued that added flights would just make the airport more crowded. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., argued that the amendment would "increase safety risks, delays, cancellations, diversions and noise at National Airport, all for the personal convenience of some members of Congress."

Major airlines joined in on the conversation with Delta supporting the amendment to add more flights to DCA and United rejecting the proposal.

The current authorization of the FAA expires in September and if the bill passes, it will last another five years.

The House is expected to vote on the bill's final passage during session on Thursday.

