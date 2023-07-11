House Ultra Conservatives Threaten to Torpedo Spending Bills Without More Cuts

Ultra conservatives put GOP leaders on notice Monday about their stance on federal spending bills needed to avoid a government shutdown this fall: No more cuts, no support.

In a letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and other Republicans who have routinely challenged McCarthy's authority threatened to vote against appropriations bills that do not meet their demands.

Perry and his like-minded colleagues have rejected the budget caps that McCarthy and President Joe Biden agreed to in their recent debt limit deal as too high.

The small but powerful group said in the event that bipartisan negotiations don't yield the $1.47 trillion spending level they prefer, they will entertain other "good faith" options — such as enactment of a border security package House Republicans passed in the spring or rollbacks of the Inflation Reduction Act Democrats enacted last Congress.

Absent that, "we see an impossible path to reach 218 Republican votes on appropriations or other measures," they wrote.

The Senate and House Appropriations Committees are currently considering their respective bills using different top-line spending levels — but House conservatives are happy with neither.

Congress needs to pass the 12 annual appropriations bills or a stopgap measure extending current funding levels by Oct. 1 or the government will partially shut down.

The Democratic-controlled Senate is using the $1.59 trillion spending cap agreed to in the new debt limit law. The Republican-controlled House has set spending limits at $1.47 trillion using "rescissions" as a tool to reallocate other funds to make up a significant chunk of the $119 billion gap.

Perry and others who signed his letter said they expect House appropriators to cut spending to their demanded level without the use of rescissions to artificially inflate that number.

"Rescissions are useful in reducing spending and we encourage their use, but we cannot support using them to shift funding to the very bureaucrats implementing the Biden agenda at roughly current levels of spending, thereby enshrining and continuing Democrats’ reckless inflationary spending," they wrote.

The letter does not represent an official House Freedom Caucus position but most of the 21 members who signed it are members of the caucus, with the exception of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. None of the four Freedom Caucus members who sit on the Appropriations Committee signed the letter.

Several of the letter signers, including Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Bob Good, R-Va., Dan Bishop, R-N.C., and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., opposed McCarthy in the protracted January speaker election in order to secure concessions from him.

Many of those concessions involved spending, including a commitment from McCarthy to write the appropriations bills to fiscal year 2022 levels and to pass the bills individually rather than bundled in a massive omnibus package.

The 21 Republicans on Monday's letter urged McCarthy to "publicly reject the possibility of an omnibus appropriations measure or supplemental Ukraine appropriations bill and look forward to working with you to ensure that neither happens."

While McCarthy has previously said he would not let an omnibus spending bill pass the House, he has not made any such commitments on a supplement Ukraine funding bill. House Republicans remain divided on the level of continued aid the U.S. should provide to Ukraine.

McCarthy could choose to ignore the letter signers' demands but that means he would need Democratic votes to pass appropriations bills on the floor. While that may be feasible on some of the 12 bills, most of the House bills being considered in committee are loaded up with partisan policy riders that Democrats overwhelmingly oppose.

Freedom Caucus members have already held up the House floor in protest to McCarthy not listening to their views on spending. Their letter hints they could do so again.

Stephen Neukam contributed to this report.