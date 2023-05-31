The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal

    The bill now heads to a full floor vote Wednesday evening

    Published |Updated
    Stephen Neukam
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

    The debt ceiling deal cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday, with the House approving a rule to advance the bill for a floor vote by a 241-197 margin, setting up a vote on final passage later Wednesday.

    A group of 52 Democrats joined 189 Republicans in voting for the rule, after House Democratic leaders made it unclear whether their party would offer any votes in support.

    After the vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in response to a question from The Messenger that he didn't need to give up anything for the Democrats to vote in favor of the rule. With 29 Republicans voting against the rule, a group of Democrats held off from casting their votes until it was clear they were needed to for it to pass.

    Of the 52 Democrats who voted for the rule, 44 were members of the centrist New Democrat Coalition. A House aide said they joined with Republicans on the vote because they “will not allow the country to default.”

    Read More

    “The priority has always been to get a deal passed that will prevent economic catastrophe,” the aide said.

    It’s an rare instance in which the majority party needed the minority to help approve a rule. GOP leadership remained tight-lipped before the vote about whether they expected to need Democratic help.

    At least 36 House Republicans have publicly said they plan to vote against the bill, which McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden, on final passage. House Democratic leaders said the GOP has committed to providing at least 150 votes on the bill, with Democrats offering enough votes to push it across the finish line.

    Lawmakers must guide the bill through Congress by June 5, when the Treasury Department has said the U.S. will be unable to continue to pay its bills without a debt limit increase.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.