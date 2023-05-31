House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit Deal

The debt ceiling deal cleared a key procedural hurdle on Wednesday, with the House approving a rule to advance the bill for a floor vote by a 241-197 margin, setting up a vote on final passage later Wednesday.

A group of 52 Democrats joined 189 Republicans in voting for the rule, after House Democratic leaders made it unclear whether their party would offer any votes in support.

After the vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in response to a question from The Messenger that he didn't need to give up anything for the Democrats to vote in favor of the rule. With 29 Republicans voting against the rule, a group of Democrats held off from casting their votes until it was clear they were needed to for it to pass.

Of the 52 Democrats who voted for the rule, 44 were members of the centrist New Democrat Coalition. A House aide said they joined with Republicans on the vote because they “will not allow the country to default.”

“The priority has always been to get a deal passed that will prevent economic catastrophe,” the aide said.

It’s an rare instance in which the majority party needed the minority to help approve a rule. GOP leadership remained tight-lipped before the vote about whether they expected to need Democratic help.

At least 36 House Republicans have publicly said they plan to vote against the bill, which McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden, on final passage. House Democratic leaders said the GOP has committed to providing at least 150 votes on the bill, with Democrats offering enough votes to push it across the finish line.

Lawmakers must guide the bill through Congress by June 5, when the Treasury Department has said the U.S. will be unable to continue to pay its bills without a debt limit increase.